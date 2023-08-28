Mitchel Musso of ‘Hannah Montana’ fame arrested in Texas

Mitchel Musso, who was once a famous Disney child actor known for making thousands laugh with his role as Oliver Oken in the Miley Cyrus-led teen sitcom Hannah Montana, has been arrested and charged with five offenses in Texas.

The former Disney Channel star was booked on Saturday evening in response to a service request at a hotel in Rockwall, Texas, where it was said that he had been behaving irascibly. The 32-year-old actor and musician was also accused of stealing a bag of potato chips from a food market.

The Rockwall police department spoke to TMZ about the altercation; when the market employees demanded payment for the food item, Musso allegedly became verbally abusive instead and left. The police discovered that the actor was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when they arrived.

After further investigation into Musso’s previous records, the police department also found a number of outstanding traffic warrants in his name. He was subsequently handcuffed and taken into custody by the authorities. The charges being faced by Musso include public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license, and violating a promise to appear notice.

Currently, the actor and singer is being released on a $1,000 bond. Musso had an eventful career early in his life after starring in Hannah Montana at the age of 15 from 2006 to 2011. He has also famously voiced the Phineas and Ferb cartoon character Jeremy Johnson and led the Disney XD sitcom Pair of Kings as King Brady from 2010 to 2012.

Musso had previously been charged with a DUI suspicion in 2011, which eventually caused his character to be written out of Pair of Kings, and the show PrankStars, hosted by Musso, to be canceled. Fans are concerned for Musso after the Rockwell PD issued his mugshot, which shows him leaning on a concrete wall while wearing a white towel, as their favorite Disney teen looks unrecognizable and troubled.