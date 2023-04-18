‘Moon Knight’ star reportedly fired from hit show over sexual misconduct allegations

If you’re a fan of the Apple TV show Mythic Quest, then you probably already know that F. Murray Abraham, who plays C.W. Longbottom in the show, won’t be returning for season three of the series.

Initially, the reasons weren’t clearly stated as the production company, Lionsgate, refused to comment on the matter. Later, it turned out that the cause was rooted in allegations from a number of female co-stars of sexual misconduct.

As per the reports by Rolling Stone, there were two incidents of sexual assault reported by the cast members. At first, Abraham was left with a warning to not engage with his female co-stars. However, after a similar incident took place the second time, the show’s creator, Rob McElhenney, fired him. Lionsgate also commented on the issue, saying, “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

Season three convincingly wrote off the character who, in the series, suffers from a terminal illness and reportedly, the scenes featuring him were shot remotely with a few cast and crew members.

The 85-year-old actor is known for notable appearances in shows like The White Lotus, where he played Bert Di Grasso, a misogynist wealthy guest of the White Lotus resort, in Sicily. He also voiced Khonshu in the Marvel series, Moon Knight. Expectedly, the news took Twitter by storm.

Mythic Quest got rid of F Murray Abraham due to sexual misconduct allegations but then still gave his character a huge touching sendoff. That’s about the most video game industry thing you could do so props for keeping it accurate.https://t.co/sFNzhylARo — Carli Velocci 👻👽 (@velocciraptor) April 17, 2023

There was no need for warm last words.

Lionsgate studio made sure to bury this. Has anyone heard from #MeToo? #FirstThem https://t.co/MW5R4s3kBQ — Tr1ll Texas (@TexasFBA4Ever) April 17, 2023

The production company’s attempts to not disclose the matter at first were brought to attention.

“The first incident resulted in Abraham being given a warning and told to keep away from some of the show’s actresses…”



If the “first incident” was that egregious, there shouldn’t have been the opportunity for a second incident.https://t.co/871V99Ahr6 — Adrienne Lawrence, Esq. (@AdrienneLaw) April 17, 2023

The ‘second chance’ reflected the authorities’ negligence to address a serious issue.

I went from surprised to not surprised inside 30 secondshttps://t.co/dNOqcTPAMo — Bryant Francis (@RBryant2012) April 17, 2023

🔥 BREAKING NEWS 🔥 Mythic Quest fans, brace yourselves! F. Murray Abraham, who played the iconic C.W. Longbottom, has been fired from the show amidst allegations of sexual misconduct. 😱 Our hearts go out to the victims and we stand in solidarity https://t.co/7OKy94GiL8 pic.twitter.com/UDA5M5pCsi — Entertainment Avenue! (@crunchysandasmr) April 18, 2023

Mythic Quest has been renewed for at least one further season, expected to release sometime in 2024.