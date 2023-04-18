Home / other

‘Moon Knight’ star reportedly fired from hit show over sexual misconduct allegations

F. Murray Abraham
Photo by John Nacion/Shutterstock

If you’re a fan of the Apple TV show Mythic Quest, then you probably already know that F. Murray Abraham, who plays C.W. Longbottom in the show, won’t be returning for season three of the series.

Initially, the reasons weren’t clearly stated as the production company, Lionsgate, refused to comment on the matter. Later, it turned out that the cause was rooted in allegations from a number of female co-stars of sexual misconduct.

As per the reports by Rolling Stone, there were two incidents of sexual assault reported by the cast members. At first, Abraham was left with a warning to not engage with his female co-stars. However, after a similar incident took place the second time, the show’s creator, Rob McElhenney, fired him. Lionsgate also commented on the issue, saying, “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

Season three convincingly wrote off the character who, in the series, suffers from a terminal illness and reportedly, the scenes featuring him were shot remotely with a few cast and crew members.

The 85-year-old actor is known for notable appearances in shows like The White Lotus, where he played Bert Di Grasso, a misogynist wealthy guest of the White Lotus resort, in Sicily. He also voiced Khonshu in the Marvel series, Moon Knight. Expectedly, the news took Twitter by storm.

There was no need for warm last words.

The production company’s attempts to not disclose the matter at first were brought to attention.

The ‘second chance’ reflected the authorities’ negligence to address a serious issue.

Mythic Quest has been renewed for at least one further season, expected to release sometime in 2024.