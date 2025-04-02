Morgan Wallen wants to make a quick buck off his controversial ‘SNL’ exit

Country singer Morgan Wallen’s recent appearance on Saturday Night Live ended in a surprising way, leading to a lot of guesses about what happened—and eventually, a smart business decision. Wallen left the stage unexpectedly during the show’s closing moments, walking off while the rest of the cast stayed.

This sparked a lot of talk online. Shortly after, he posted an Instagram story showing a private jet with the caption, “Get Me To God’s Country,” which quickly spread across the internet. That was its own can of worms, but things tend to take weird turns after controversies.

People had different ideas about what this message meant. Some thought it was a quiet dig at the show, the cast, or even New York City. Others believed it was just Wallen saying he’d rather be back in his rural Southern hometown. To make things more confusing, Yahoo reported that a professional lip reader watched a video of Wallen’s last moments on stage and claimed he was thanking the cast and crew, saying something positive about his time on SNL. This went against the idea that he left angrily.

Morgan Wallen is trying to cash in on SNL controversy

No matter what the real reason was, Wallen took advantage of the attention, as reported by Taste of Country. His official online store now sells merchandise with the phrase “Get Me To God’s Country” printed on it. The collection includes t-shirts and trucker hats, each selling for $45.

photo from Morganwallace.com

Turning this controversial moment into a money-making opportunity has received mixed reactions. TMZ reported that some people admire his business sense, while others think he’s being opportunistic by cashing in on a situation that got people talking.

Even people connected to SNL joined in on the discussion. One of the show’s writers shared a photo of a Krispy Kreme truck (as shared by the NY Post) with its doors open, playing off Wallen’s Instagram caption. This lighthearted response suggested that not everyone at SNL saw the situation in a bad way.

NBC, the network that airs SNL, has publicly said that they don’t have any hard feelings toward Wallen. Sources say they see the incident as just an awkward moment, not a major problem. They’re still open to working with him in the future, meaning the situation hasn’t ruined their professional relationship.

