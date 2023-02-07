Move over, Austin Butler: Matthew McConaughey is everyone’s new favorite Elvis
Elvis is back, y’all. Whether it’s because of his iconic music, Austin Butler’s Oscar-nominated performance of the man himself, or both, Elvis Presley is as popular as ever. Now it looks like a new version of a legendary musician has entered the picture, proving that there’s no such thing as too much of the King.
Voiced by Matthew McConaughey (who’s kind of the Elvis of acting anyway, right?), a new Netflix animated series was officially announced this morning to the surprise of fans everywhere. Titled Agent Elvis, this Priscilla Presley-created series has people going absolutely crazy. Although this is Elvis we’re talking about, having a crazed fandom seems to be part of the job description.
Along with a totally kickass trailer, Netflix has also released a brief description of the series. Color us interested;
“Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jetpack to battle the dark forces that threaten the country – all while holding down his day job as the King of Rock and Roll.”
It’s an animated show about Elvis as an international super spy — what’s not to like? At first glance, it may be hard to see anyone other than Austin Butler as Elvis, and we hear you.
After thinking about it though, fans of Butler and McConaughey alike think that this casting is alright, alright, alright.
Let’s just hope that Netflix does right by the legacy of a person unlike any the world had seen before or has seen since. March can’t come soon enough.