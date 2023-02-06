It sounds made up, but Matthew McConaughey really is voicing Elvis in an R-rated Netflix animated spy series

Admittedly, we’re not sure if any possible sequence of words could string together an opening paragraph more interesting than this headline; sure, we could crack a joke about Matthew McConaughey being hot on the heels of Austin Butler’s Grammy-nominated, Golden Globe-winning turn as the King of Rock, or throw in an anecdote about how Netflix is destined to cancel this one since it’s an animated series, but we’re instead just going to accept the fact that the world we live in, with all of its parody-worthy antics, can capture the imagination better than any piece of writing can.

Nevertheless, we’ll happily serve as a vessel for getting word out on this one; call it an overmilking of Elvis all you want, but even the loudest of sourpuss’ can’t deny that Agent Elvis has every intention on being full-blown fun for half of the family (the older half).

Elvis Presley always dreamed of being a superhero — now, Priscilla Presley is making his dream a reality!



Matthew @McConaughey stars in Agent Elvis, a new animated series created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. Premieres March 2023. pic.twitter.com/dUXenigHQY — Netflix (@netflix) February 6, 2023

Dreamed up by the powerhouse duo of rock singer John Eddie and Elvis Presley’s former wife Priscilla Presley, Agent Elvis is an adult animated series starring Matthew McConaughey as the legendary performer, complete with weaponized pens, gravity-defying car stunts, and a simian sidekick, as he’s recruited by the U.S. government to moonlight as a secret agent whenever he’s not selling out stadiums.

Developed by Sony Pictures Animation (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), it looks to a bloody, tongue-in-cheek joyride of a program that, at the very least, we can headcanon as an entry in Elvis’ very own What If…? series, even if it’s all we see of this particular endeavor. We’ll just have to see if Presley can carry over her experience in the Naked Gun franchise and turn it into a win for Netflix’s animated library.

Agent Elvis will release to Netflix in March 2023.