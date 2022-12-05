MrBeast wins the big one at the Streamy Awards

For the third year in a row, YouTuber MrBeast won the big one at the 2022 Streamy Awards. The popular YouTube creator reached 115 million subscribers this year and saw him expanding his team to deal with the content he is putting out. His main channel is the fourth most subscribed channel on the entire site and the most subscribed channel for any individual YouTuber.

The event was hosted by Eric Decker aka Airrack, another YouTube creator, and saw YouTube royalty in attendance. MrBeast, otherwise known as Jimmy Donaldson, was nominated for a third year in a row for the biggest prize, Creator of the Year. He was up against Addison Rae, Airrack, Blogilates, Charli D’Amelio, Dream, JiDion, Logan Paul, Mark Rober, and MrBallen.

Not only did he win Creator of the year, but Donaldson also managed to snag Creator for Social Good and Streamy’s Brand Awards: Brand Engagement. The 24-year-old YouTuber has defended his title for the last three years but may be worrying that he is hogging the prize as he responded to the Streamy Awards tweet of his win with, “I feel bad, we should let someone else win next year.”

I feel bad, we should let someone else win next year — MrBeast (@MrBeast) December 5, 2022

MrBeast started out in the early days of YouTube, in early 2012 aged only 13 years old. He went viral in 2017 for counting to 100,000 without stopping which gained tens of thousands of views in a handful of days and drew attention to his channel. As things took off for him he began hiring his friends to assist with his content creation and currently he has 30 people employed under him to help him with his several channels, including Beast Philanthropy.

Donaldson has become known for giving away huge sums of money as well as setting up multiple charities earning him the nickname ‘Youtube’s biggest philanthropist.’ He is happy to hand out cash to people but also has huge cash prizes for competitions, most recently his Squid Game-styled competition (sans violence and death) for which the grand prize was $456,000.

This has made him one of the most well-liked YouTubers on the platform and could well likely see him winning the award once again in 2023.