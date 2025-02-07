‘My best friend’: MVP Josh Allen and fiancée Hailee Steinfeld were the definition of swoon at NFL Honors

Move over, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. You’re still charming… but Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld just might have won the Best And Not At All Obnoxious Celebrity Couple award.

When Allen won Most Valuable Player at the NFL Honors on Thursday, Feb. 6, he talked about Steinfeld in his speech: “And last but not least, my fiancée, Hailee. You’ve been my rock. You are my best friend [and] I would not be standing on this stage if it weren’t for you.”

Does it get any better than that? Fans loved seeing the two walk the red carpet and couldn’t get enough of Allen’s speech. One X user called them “the cutest.” Another wrote, “find someone that looks at you the way hailee steinfeld looks at josh allen.” Do people still say #relationshipgoals? No? Yes? Either way, they totally are!

If that speech wasn’t enough to make everyone want to find the same great love that Allen and Steinfeld have, they got even more delightful and kissed when he made his way back to his seat. Who knew an awards show about sports could be so romantic? Should I start watching sports? Okay, I won’t go that far, but I do want to keep up with this relationship. Now that’s a fandom I can get behind.

Steinfeld might be staying silent about Marvel, but she can’t keep her love and admiration for Allen a secret. In a Jan. 2025 interview with E! News, she said, “To say the least, I am so proud of that man. Everything he’s done and everything that the team has done together, he is the hardest working person I know.”

They say actions speak louder than words, and the best part about Steinfeld and Allen’s relationship is they show up for each other and also aren’t afraid to share how much they care about each other. As the Hawkeye star sat in the 2025 NFL Honors crowd, her eyes lit up, and her love for her new fiancé is clear.

The pair got engaged in Nov. 2024 and are thought to have begun dating in May 2023. When you know, you know! Steinfeld said “I’m still recovering” after the proposal in an interview with Access Hollywood and it’s easy to see why. Allen shared a photo of the pair kissing after he got down on one knee, and I don’t know what’s more swoonworthy: the candles, flower-covered arch, or water in the background? I’m a fan of casual proposals because the pressure can be too much. My husband and I got engaged after basically having a conversation about it. But Allen and Steinfeld’s big moment is too cute for words.

Allen’s description of Steinfeld as his “best friend” is not only adorable, but it might also be good news for the future of their relationship. According to a 2018 National Bureau of Economic Research study, “The well-being benefits of marriage are on average about twice as large for those (about half of the sample) whose spouse is also their best friend.” In 2020, when the Monmouth University Polling Institute talked to 801 Americans, 83% answered that their best friend was their partner. Of course having friends is still important, but if you are super close with your partner and also have at least a few good pals who you trust, I’d say you’re as lucky as Allen and Steinfeld.

