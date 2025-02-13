‘My boy’: Michael B. Jordan’s continued support for convicted assaulter Jonathan Majors can only mean one thing

Michael B. Jordan has become more vocal with his support for Jonathan Majors in recent weeks. It seems the Sinners actor is trying to help his Creed III co-star revive his career after he was completely shut out of Hollywood for physically assaulting his girlfriend in early 2023.

In the cover story for GQ‘s March 2025 issue, Jordan confessed that he would work with Majors again, saying: “I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it.”

Readers will recall that the former Marvel star was convicted of assault in the 3rd degree and harassment against his ex-girlfriend, British dancer Grace Jabbari, in Dec. 2023. CCTV footage released to the public during the trial showed the then couple getting physical with each other as Majors shoves Jabbari into a car. The woman then pushes him back and chases after him as Majors runs away.

The case, as tends to happen, unearthed a number of other allegations against the actor, stemming from his time in the Yale School of Drama and beyond. A scathing Rolling Stone piece contained further accusations of domestic abuse from two other former girlfriends, as well as accounts of aggression on set by staff that had worked with Majors on films like Magazine Dreams.

Majors has consistently maintained his innocence regarding all claims, including the ones he was found guilty of in court. Now, in light of Magazine Dreams‘ much-delayed release, the actor seems determined to change the tide of public opinion, and has apparently enlisted Jordan to lead the charge.

The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023, was dropped by distributor Searchlight as a result of Majors’ conviction. It was picked up by Briarcliff Entertainment in October 2024, and will hit screens domestically starting Mar. 21.

In a bid to aid promotion for the film, which has suffered under the bad press surrounding Majors’ fall from grace, Jordan shared a teaser to his Instagram story earlier this month. Some speculated this was the beginning of an attempted public comeback for the disgraced actor, who was once en route to become the face of New Hollywood.

Michael B. Jordan shows support for Jonathan Majors by posting Magazine Dreams. You love to see a comeback pic.twitter.com/mEt4k3hPRo — MisterX (@Wister_X) February 5, 2025

Jordan and Majors grew close on the set of the 2023 boxing film, the first in the Creed series to be directed by the former, in his debut behind the camera. Majors played Damian Anderson, the best-friend-turned-rival to Jordan’s protagonist Adonis Creed. “Michael B and I, we’re best friends at this point … I love that guy and he loves me,” the 35-year-old told Deadline in Jan. 2023.

While Jordan didn’t exactly return the love during Majors’ trial — or at least not publicly — he seems to be making up for it now. He told GQ the ordeal was hard to watch, describing it as a “tough situation.” “But he’s doing great, just got engaged,” he continued, referring to Majors’ engagement to actress and model Meagan Good. He concluded, “I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy.”

If Majors does regain the public’s trust, it wouldn’t be the first time a fellow actor helped an assaulter clean up their image. There’s a long history of it in Hollywood.

Just last year, Sharon Stone and Liam Neeson were among the people attempting to re-launch Kevin Spacey’s career, defending his right to come back to the industry and saying he’s reformed after mountains of sexual abuse accusations. And who can forget the many, many, high-profile figures who, in 2010, signed a petition to get Roman Polanski out of prison following a conviction for unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor? And we won’t even address the U.S.-President-shaped elephant in the room.

