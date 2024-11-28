Kaley Cuoco proved that there’s never a dull moment in the life of a TV star when she told a crazy story about hotel rooms, blow dryers, and peeping toms on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday.

“My life keeps imitating art,” Cuoco shared, as she recounted a real-life, super awkward experience that seemed exactly like something that could happen to Cassie Bowden, her hilarious character in The Flight Attendant.

Kaley Cuoco’s awkward hotel room encounter

Kaley Cuoco’s been making the rounds these days, promoting her projects, and discussing her personal life. Yesterday, on Nov. 27, the actress went off script when she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and shared a story about an inappropriate encounter she had in her hotel room moments before appearing on the show. Right off the bat, as she took her seat opposite the Late Night host, Cuoco revealed that the incident had actually taken place a few hours earlier.

When Meyers asked the actress how she was enjoying New York City, she immediately answered, “It’s been an amazing week, but I had a very weird thing happen to me two hours ago.” The Based on a True Story actress launched into her story, first setting the scene for the moment that reminded her of the incident.

“I was just in there getting my hair done for the show,” she explained of her time backstage, “and the blow-dryer starts, and I immediately got PTSD because I’d put this out of my mind. I told my team, ‘You’re not going to believe what just happened to me at the hotel two hours ago.'”

“You put something out of your mind that happened two hours ago?” Meyers asked, and she confirmed. “I said ‘I can’t even think about this. I’m not going to tell my family.’ This was just very strange.” With all of our interests piqued, she explained that, merely hours ago, she had caught a man in her hotel room.

Cuoco had to act out this crazy story for the audience, so she got to her feet. She explained that after her show, she’d decided to dry her hair with a blow-dryer to save time. However, there she was, butt naked in her hotel room, blow-drying her hair like she was “in a commercial.” So far, so good — we all do that, as Meyers made sure to reassure her. “Thank you, ‘cus I feel a lot of shame,” Cuoco half-joked. That’s when she looked up and noticed something… or well, someone.

She really sold the story, demonstrating her dramatic hair-drying moves before landing the climax of the whole account. “I look up. In the mirror, I see a man in my room!” The audience burst into uncomfortable laughter, and Meyers had to ask, “What kind of man?”

Cuoco explained that he was probably a staff member of the hotel who had come in at the wrong time. In a morbidly uncomfortable moment, Cuoco and the man were frozen, staring at each other. With her hand still in the air, and the blow-dryer still blaring, Cuoco uttered a confused, “Sir?” which spurred him into action. He bolted out of the room apologetically, leaving Cuoco with a baffling anecdote for Meyers, and a forever-altered relationship with blow-dryers.





