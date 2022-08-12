Kaley Cuoco is open to ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 3

Season two of The Flight Attendant wrapped up earlier this year, treating fans to another thrill-packed flight through the life of Cassie Bowden, an alcoholic flight attendant turned FBI person of interest who finds herself embroiled in some dangerous shenanigans when she wakes up next to a dead body one morning.

Kaley Cuoco, who stars as Cassie on the show, hinted back in May that the second season may end up being the end of the line for The Flight Attendant, despite the show’s rave reviews. But now, the former Big Bang Theory star is suggesting that the door remains open or, at the very least, not entirely closed.

In an interview with Variety, Cuoco recalled a conversation she had with one of the show’s executive producers, which lead her to believe that a third round of The Flight Attendant is very much on the table.

“I was at a dinner a couple of weeks ago sitting next to [executive producer] Greg Berlanti, and there were a lot of people there so it was really hard to talk, but I whispered to him, and I’m like, ‘Third season?’ And he just nodded at me. I was like, ‘Wow.’ He didn’t even say anything. He nodded: Yup!”

She also remarked that while she’s very much on board with the possibility of a third season, it’s important that it’s a natural continuation from the end of season two, and isn’t simply made for the sake of being made.

“So I want to be wanted, I don’t want to force this down people’s throats. I want the storyline to be perfect enough.”

