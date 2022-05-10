Netflix won’t air Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl set

Netflix announced the release of 10 performances from its comedy festival, but Dave Chappelle‘s violent set is not among them.

On May 4, while performing stand-up at the Hollywood Bowl for Netflix Is a Joke Fest, Chappelle was attacked by an audience member. Chappelle and his security personnel responded in kind, cultivating one of the most chaotic stand-up shows in history.

Instead of that melee, Netflix’s soon-to-be-released performances include Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory, Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, A Tribute to Bob Saget, and several others. All will drop in May and June.

However, the company did mention the performance in its press release, citing Chappelle’s four sold-out Hollywood Bowl stand-up shows as highlights of the festival:

“There were so many special moments that are almost too numerous to mention – Bill Burr, Wanda Sykes and Kevin Hart headlining the biggest venues in town, Larry David charming everyone at the Greek, Seth Rogen leading hilarious table reads, free outdoor shows at the Palladium and Chris Rock surprising fans at the Hollywood Bowl. And, of course, Dave Chappelle’s four sold out stand-up shows at the Bowl will go down as one of the biggest successes of the festival. Just look at what we were able to accomplish together.”

Chappelle will appear in The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up, which consists of contemporary comedians paying tribute to legends (Chappelle honors his hero, Richard Pryor). Arriving on May 19, it’ll be the first Netflix Is a Joke special released.