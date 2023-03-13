Newly-crowned Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis is now begging people not to cancel her

After securing her first-ever Academy Award — all while Marvel superstar Angela Bassett looked on with disdain — Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis has now reached the point of her skyrocketed career where she’s begging folks to not cancel her over remarks made during a virtual Q&A session backstage at the 2023 Oscars. And if the wildly chaotic Oscars wasn’t entertaining enough in its own right, then this behind-the-scenes moment will make you howl.

In the aftermath of her acceptance speech, Curtis appeared before a lineup of media reporters and was informed by Deadline that she would now be taking questions from a press room of virtual reporters. “Uh oh,” Curtis immediately said into the mic as she went off on a tirade about how “the virtual people don’t get s**t” — not even basic necessities such as food and water provided by the Academy. But Curtis’ worst remark taken out of context refers to her proclaiming that the husbands of the virtual press are cheating on them. You can check out the moment for yourself down below:

Watch as Jamie Lee Curtis hilariously answers a virtual question backstage: "Don't cancel me" #Oscars pic.twitter.com/j5nlyDh4Ye — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 13, 2023

However, Curtis soon realized that the virtual press room was a group of actual media reporters that were interested in asking questions — all while Curtis was under the impression the “virtual press room” meant a series of tweets from trolls online that would simply be criticizing her.

But the minute Curtis was aware that a real-life virtual reporter was speaking to her, she begged people to not cancel her just because she assumed the reporter’s husband was cheating on her. “I thought it was a tweet question,” Curtis insisted before delivering a mean side-eye. Mark this interaction down as another face-planting moment for Hollywood — although it certainly was entertaining.