‘News to me, never heard of it’: Stephen King debunks a long-running urban legend on his alleged mischievous streak

When you’ve been in the public eye for as long as Stephen King has – a run of being a household name that’s rapidly closing in on half a century – rumors and urban legends will inevitably tend to materialize.

While the legendary author and creator of some of the most iconic horror stories ever written has hardly ever been regarded as tabloid fodder on a level even remotely comparable to the most famous celebrities in the world, the odd whisper often emerges that ends up gaining serious traction.

In King’s case, one of the most famous instances of internet hearsay alleged that he’d often let his mischievous streak get the better of him and actively sign the books of other writers for the sole purpose of having a little fun for his benefit and at his contemporaries’ expense, but in a devastating blow for anyone who bought into it, the master of all things spooky has debunked it once and for all.

News to me–never heard of it. https://t.co/rqIy6pOAg8 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2023

We can’t say we’re disappointed, although if the scuttlebutt was at least rooted in at least the smallest degree of truth, then who was signing Dean Koontz books as Stephen King? Did it even happen? Has Koontz himself verified the alleged subterfuge of signage? If anything, we’re left with more questions than answers.

Either way, we can officially state – supported by no less of an authority than King – that no, he has not signed Dean Koontz books for the sake of a laugh, which is a crying shame if we’re being honest.