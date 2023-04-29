Nick Cannon claims Will Smith wouldn’t have slapped Chris Rock had it not been for ‘Red Table Talk’

What Nick Cannon has to say about the infamous Will Smith slap at the Oscars is no revelation but it’s about time someone said it so that the Smith family could hear it. The Oscar-banned actor would have never slapped Chris Rock if it hadn’t been for how toxic the Red Table Talk show was.

The Facebook show Jada Pinkett Smith ran with her mother and her daughter has now been canceled by the Meta social platform itself per an April 27 post. While they are looking for a new home for the show, Nick Cannon is glad that it has come to an end because, “That was royalty, Will and Jada. Then they brought it to the table. I don’t want to know all this shit about y’all. I just want to mind my Black-owned business. I don’t want to be up in everybody else’s kitchen. Keep that sh*t to y’all selves.”

While co-hosts Courtney Bee Bledsoe, Mason, and Abby De La Rosa took umbrage at what Nick was saying, he made his point clear, “If there was no Red Table Talk, then he wouldn’t have slapped the shit out of Chris Rock.” Then, he went on to call the table toxic while his co-hosts called it honest.

What millions of viewers saw a few years ago on the show was a man being broken down in front of his wife because the “Red Table” had rules that there was no filter and everything could be discussed there in full honesty. Participants were allowed to say whatever they wanted without any fear of retribution. While that is refreshing at times and can be a very freeing experience to clear the air or sort through issues, the fact remains that feelings caught at the table don’t magically go away when the show is over. There is no control over that no matter how many rules are in place.

When Nick Cannon’s co-hosts argued that Will Smith volunteered to go on the show, they failed to add if Chris Rock had volunteered to be the recipient of the rapper’s feelings. Did he agree to catch a slap one night while just doing his job and telling a G.I. Jane joke at Jada’s expense?

Where Red Table Talk will end up next is anyone’s guess as the quest has just begun. However, if it were up to Nick Cannon, the show would be buried with absolutely no chance of being brought back from the dead.