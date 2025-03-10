Nicole Kidman weighs in on whether she’ll be checking into ‘The White Lotus’ anytime soon

When you consider her impressive catalog, it’s pretty bizarre that Nicole Kidman wasn’t the frontrunner to star in The White Lotus. Perhaps nobody expected it to blow up the way it did? Season 1 of the dark-comedy became an instant hit, and nowadays, the cast announcement of subsequent seasons have gained almost as much hype as the show itself.

Three seasons in, and joining The White Lotus cast is starting to become a Hollywood aspiration, almost in the same way that joining an MCU project used to be, once upon a time. But as one of the finest actresses to grace the screen, Kidman does possess the kind of unhinged class that would make her the perfect guest at the hotel (just check her out in The Perfect Couple or Big Little Lies). But would she even take the role if she was offered?

Nicole Kidman “loves” The White Lotus

You heard it here first! Nicole Kidman is ready to check into #TheWhiteLotus! pic.twitter.com/xfdmgfX5nu — IndieWire (@IndieWire) March 10, 2025

Kidman has been promoting her latest film, Holland. At the film’s premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival, Kidman shared her thoughts on The White Lotus with IndieWire. The actress revealed that she absolutely adores not just Mike White, but the show itself. When asked if she’d ever star in the series, she became the ultimate fangirl.

I don’t think I’ve ever been asked. I’m a massive fan of Mike White, so I would do anything he writes because I just think he’s phenomenal. I love The White Lotus, so there you go.

And now, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Mike White has rightfully made the call assuring her of her spot in season 4. We can only hope!

Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman’s latest endeavor is the mystery thriller Holland. She plays a teacher in a small town, who suspects her husband of having an affair. However, as she begins to uncover the truth, she finds out more than she bargained for. The film was directed by Mimi Cave and written by Andrew Sodroski. Holland is set to premiere on March 27 on Amazon Prime.

The White Lotus season 3 is in full swing

On the surface, The White Lotus has a straightforward premise. Each season follows the guests and staff of a luxury resort chain over a week. However, the drama and mystery comes from the characters, their relationships, personalities and secrets. Therefore, multiple layers are revealed, often resulting in dramatic, or chaotic situations.

Season 1 was set in Maui, Hawaii, while season 2 was set in Sicily, Italy. Season 3 takes place in Thailand and follows the guests and staff, this time at a luxury wellness retreat. The season introduces us to its main characters early on, establishing the new ensemble.

First, we meet the Ratliff family: Timothy and Victoria Ratliff, played by Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey, as well as their three children, Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lochlan (Sam Nicole), who each have unique personalities. We are also introduced to Kate, Laurie, and Jaclyn (Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, and Michelle Monaghan), three friends on a girl’s trip to reunite after years spent apart.

On the staff’s side, we meet the hotel’s manager Fabian, and its co-owner, Sritala, played by Christian Friedel and Lek Patravadi. Other cast members include Morgan O’Reilly, Walton Goggins, Aimee Lee Wood, and Lalisa Manoban, among others.

The White Lotus has already been greenlit for a fourth season but we don’t know much about it yet. HBO EVP Francesca Orsi revealed to Deadline that location scouting has already begun. Moreover, the season might be set somewhere in Europe. Nonetheless, we need Kidman on screen this time.

