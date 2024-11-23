‘Always a Goddess’: Nina Dobrev’s blazer and boot combo at the Louis Vuitton shindig has us all ready to quit our day jobs

Nina Dobrev’s blazer and boot combo at the Louis Vuitton shindig has us all ready to quit our day jobs

Was Nina Dobev always the style goddess she is today? She would probably tell you no, and some of her previous outfits have raised eyebrows, but in recent years, our favorite Vampire Diaries actress has become a bonafide style icon.

Don’t believe us? Well, take the power-dressing look she wore to attend a Louis Vuitton flagship store opening in New York City as the perfect example of why she deserves such high praise.

Dobrev is active on social media, boasting an impressive 26.2 million fans. She often uses the platform to give her followers a glimpse into her life, whether that’s sharing her happiness at becoming engaged to Shaun White (who she recently revealed tricked her into thinking she was attending a prestigious fashion event on the day he proposed) or wowing us with her sharp dressing skills. Her recent post celebrates how a black blazer can elevate even the most basic look.

The star wore a champagne-colored asymmetrical box pleat skirt (the only pop of color for an otherwise black outfit) and paired it with high black boots that rested just beneath her knees. She completed the look with gold hooped earrings and the black and gold Louis Vuitton Malle bag. She left her hair loose, and her makeup was classic with winged eyeliner for a sophisticated finish.

We love the simplicity of the outfit and how it would look great in various settings, including a corporate environment, a dinner party, or even a star-studded event (Bradley Cooper, Ana de Armas, and Cynthia Erivo were among the other celebrities in attendance). It looked like a night to remember, and Dobrev certainly made sure she took enough photos to document her outing, much to the delight of her fans!

We weren’t the only ones to think Dobrev slayed; fans have been eager to share their thoughts. Some comments that caught our eyes include: “Neens slaying as usual!” “the fit never fails,” “Always a Goddess,” and “So creative and original tbh.” Some people have also been curious about pieces of her outfit, all of which are Louis Vuitton designs (which makes sense considering she was attending an event in the brand’s honor). “Whats those LV shoes she got on,” a fan asked. They are the Donna High Boot and you can thank us later!

Nina Dobrev has been open about her style and how it has changed. She deserves some credit, sure, but she’s also had the opportunity to work with some of the fashion industry’s most successful designers and stylists. “I don’t know why nobody had an intervention with me,” she jokingly told Who What Wear in an interview from January 2024. Her comments are referring to her past outfit choices and how working with stylist Kate Young has been a game-changer. Dobrev even praised Young for being “the ultimate cool girl.”

Young may have been influential in helping Dobrev find a personal style that reflects who she is, but she has always been passionate about connecting with the clothes she wears. They are much more than pretty garments that cost a small fortune. “It’s ever-evolving with my emotions,” the actress told InStyle in 2024 of how she is drawn to her clothing. “I love being comfortable as much as I love being chic, and sometimes my style conflicts with itself.”

