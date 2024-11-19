‘A little disappointed?’: Nina Dobrev got dressed up to attend a dream fashion event but it was a hoax that ended with a ring on her finger

Nina Dobrev has been having a great year, and she recently celebrated a relationship milestone with Shaun White. When the Vampire Diaries star decided to reflect on the moment recently and shared how she got all dressed up for the special occasion, she likely didn’t expect the reaction to the post to be sprinkled with questions about whether she was disappointed.

Dobrev is a stylish woman who has wowed us with her sharp dressing skills, including the night she got engaged. She wore a sparkly black mini dress, sheer polka dot black tights, and a black coat. Her look was streamlined, elegant, and worthy of praise! However, the actress recently took to Instagram to reveal that she was shocked because she thought she was attending an event for Vogue. The prestigious fashion magazine is known for holding some of the most impressive sartorial celebrations, and getting an invite is something that most A-list celebrities want. Plus, the chance to meet editor-in-chief Anna Wintour would have been quite something!

Nina Dobrev thought she was meeting Anna Wintour but she was getting engaged

“GRWM for a Vogue Dinner hosted by Anna Wintour… or so I thought,” Dobrev captioned a video showing herself getting ready with the help of an entire glam team for what was secretly the night of her proposal. She could not have been happier and celebrated her relationship in the caption. “We have been choosing each other every day for almost 5 years, and on October 25th, 2024, we made the ultimate choice: to choose each other forever. It’s a beautiful (and real) love story, when you find the person that you want to go through life’s toughest moments with. I have found mine.” She also commented on how her heart was whole and felt so “lucky” to have found her person and engaged.

After the engagement, she took to Instagram to share the happy news with her 26.3 million followers. “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé,” she captioned several pictures from the night, which looked to be the perfect celebration of love and happiness.

It wasn’t a rushed engagement either, as the pair had known each other for years before reconnecting in 2019 and starting to date. However, in her latest post about the night, fans have questioned whether she would have preferred to attend a Vogue event (or at least have both). This line of questioning may have been started as a joke by her former Vampire Diaries co-star, Paul Wesley.

“Was there a part of you that was a little disappointed it wasn’t a vogue dinner tho,” Wesley commented. His post has been liked over 22,000 times. Fans have also reacted to the comment by sharing their thoughts. “You’re hilarious,” a fan wrote. “I’m dying,” another shared.

Dobrev shared with Vogue how she had been stressed that night because she arrived late and thought Anna Wintour had been waiting for her. “I was in a panic that Anna’s waiting for me,” she said. She also commented on how White had gone to great lengths to keep the night a surprise, including sending her a fake invitation. Was this the perfect way to catch her off-guard? Some women may have been disappointed, but the actress was not, and she spoke about her engagement with great excitement, revealing, “He said all the right things.” Congratulations to the happy couple!

