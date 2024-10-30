‘RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé’: Nina Dobrev makes the heartwarming announcement we all knew was coming just before Halloween

Nina Dobrev stole everyone’s hearts in The Vampire Diaries. Despite the fact that her character Elena was not always the character we rooted for, Dobrev stole her show with her acting skills. Since then, she has made everyone, including a three-time Olympic Gold snowboarder, fall in love with her with her funny and stylish Instagram posts.

Recommended Videos

Nina Dobrev started dating Shaun White in 2019, and the two have kept fans in the loop with their sweet romance since then. Prior to White, Dobrev dated her The Vampire Diaries co-star Ian Somerhalder, but the relationship didn’t work.

Since she started dating the former professional snowboarder, she has been there to support him all the way. Dobrev proved she was his biggest fan during his final Olympic run in 2022. They often shared tributes to one another and White was vital in Dobrev’s recent recovery following her bike accident earlier this year. Now, the two had the sweetest announcement ahead of Halloween.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are officially engaged

In a post released on Oct. 30 on her Instagram account, Nina Dobrev announced that she and Shaun White are officially engaged. The post included several gorgeous engagement photos, and the funniest, yet season-appropriate caption: “RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé,” she wrote, adding a ring emoji and an infinity emoji.

The two wore matching black outfits, with Dobrev donning a leather dress, paired with polka dot pantyhose and heels. The proposal took place in New York, per Dobrev’s location, in a place decorated with a white floral arch, with lit candles and rose petals.

In one of the photos, the two are hugging and kissing, and the other two show them hugging and looking incredibly in love. White’s account includes a photo of him down to one knee, holding the engagement ring. “She said YES,” he captioned the post.

The gorgeous engagement photos are courtesy of Andrew Arthur, who shared more snaps on his official Instagram account, detailing that it was “tough” to keep Shaun’s plans a secret. “It was tough to keep this a secret from the family, but somehow Jesus managed to take the wheel,” he revealed. “I’ve been lucky to watch Shaun grow up my whole life. The true character of this guy is what inspires me the most. Nina helps bring the best out of him and I’m so happy for their future! Anytime Anywhere.” The proposal was so iconic it got its own spread in Vogue.

Dobrev’s post gathered almost 2 million likes in less than 3 hours, with several high-profile names gathering to show their excitement. Dobrev’s best friend, actress Jules Hough, wrote, “It’s happening. I love your love.” Her close friend, Zoey Deutch, also wrote: “Mom and dad are getting married.” Ben Barnes, Sara Sampaio, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Paris Hilton, Khloe Kardashian, and more joined in to congratulate them.

On White’s account, several The Vampire Diaries showed their support, including Paul Wesley, Michael Trevino, Kayla Ewell, and Claire Holt.

Dobrev and White briefly met in 2012 but were properly introduced in late 2019 at a Florida workshop, and the snowboarder admitted he didn’t know who she was. The two took a safari together in South Africa in late February and, although they didn’t share photos of each other, fans quickly realized they were in the same location. They later took a snowboard trip, and Dobrev impressed her with her snowboarding skills. They became Instagram official in April 2020. Since then, they kept fans updated about their frequent trips and shared lovely tributes about each other.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy