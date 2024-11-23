‘No need to be so mean!’: Chloe Fineman’s weight loss journey, explored

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman recently opened up about the time Elon Musk made her cry, but has she ever opened up about her weight loss journey?

Recommended Videos

The beloved comedian has acted in movies such as Megalopolis, Babylon, and White Noise, and has starred in SNL sketches dating back to 2019. She is always busy working on creative projects, but never too busy to prioritize her health.

Did Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman lose weight?

Fineman posted about her weight loss journey on her Instagram stories in 2021. One fan posted screenshots on Reddit of Fineman sharing before and after pictures of her body. From this screenshot, it’s clear she lost weight. Fineman also confirmed she followed former The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member Teddi Mellencamp’s coaching program, and also lost body fat from going for runs.

Fineman’s weight loss was also a topic of discussion in the FauxMoi SubReddit where people mentioned seeing Fineman’s posts about Mellencamp’s program and were concerned about the controversy surrounding Mellencamp’s “All In” program since people said they only ate 500-1000 calories daily when following it. If Fineman lost weight this way, then she might have followed a certain eating plan and worked out. But she hasn’t talked about this recently.

Fineman did comment on people judging her appearance in May 2024 when she attended the Megalopolis premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. According to The Huffington Post, she wrote, “No need to be so mean! Thank you” when the social media comments became too ridiculously harsh. They ranged from Fineman’s head “looks too big for her body” to people comparing her to “a bobble head.” Ugh. Why do people do this?! (Okay, we can’t talk about the pervasive nature of cruel online comments or we’ll be here all day.)

However, while the SNL star hasn’t talked about weight loss recently, she has chatted about what she eats in several interviews. And it’s all delicious. Based on her Sept. 2024 Grub Street Diet, she definitely enjoys her food, based on her envy-inducing descriptions of a week in her life. Besides hilariously describing butting in line to order an entire pizza at L’Industrie in the West Village (Fineman wrote “So shady I am for this pizza”), she wrote about eating a steak sandwich, Thai takeout, and fruit and cheese for snacks. She also enjoyed a Van’s protein waffle with a banana and peanut butter for two breakfasts.

Fineman also works out. In Feb. 2024, she told GQ she goes to Tracy Anderson’s workout classes and Pilates reformer classes. She said, “I will say I work out much more when I’m in LA. And then, when I’m in New York, you end up just walking.”

The comedian proved in her Grub Street Diet interview that she has a balanced approach to healthy eating, but she’s honest about her likes and dislikes, which is relatable. Fineman said to People she doesn’t like “the taste of water.” She said being an SNL season 50 cast member is the reason for her “cold brew addiction.” She also told Us Weekly she loves Swedish candy. If living like Fineman means starring on a super beloved sketch comedy show while enjoying coffee, candy, waffles, and sandwiches, well, that’s living the good life.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy