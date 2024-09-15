The surprising ‘SNL’ departures ahead of season 50 explained

Since its premiere in 1975, Saturday Night Live has been a hallmark of American television. The little sketch comedy show that could had everyone at NBC rooting against it, but 50 years later, it has stood the test of time.

The ’70s, ’90s, and mid-aughts featured the series’ golden years, with each cast as iconic as its last. But in recent memory, SNL has failed to capture the awe and delight of what it once was. The days have long since passed of players staying on for extended periods of time. The turnover rate in recent seasons of the series has been surprising, especially heading into its milestone season of half a century.

Who is leaving SNL?

Typically election years result in high viewership for SNL. And with the 2024 election cycle, the jokes write themselves. But apart from Maya Rudolph being the obvious choice to play Vice President Kamala Harris, little about this upcoming season stands out. In fact, SNL is doing an overhaul of its cast, whether they accept it or not. Three comedians have been let go as of this writing.

Chloe Troast expressed regret about ending her tenure on the sketch comedy show. The comedian was only on the show for one season, which sparked mass surprise about her exit. Troast posted the news of her departure on Instagram.

It is always regrettable when a cast member’s farewell is not a mutual decision. While Troast did not provide any details, she posted a follow-up TikTok that further expressed her disappointment.

“Hey everyone! I wanted to let you know that I will not be on SNL next season. This was not my choice, I wish I was there getting to be with my friends. It truly felt like a second home. Thank you to everyone. I love you all.”

Other announcements about departing cast members were slightly more optimistic. Molly Kearney revealed on Instagram that after only two seasons, they would also not be returning. Their announcement came with a collection of fun costume-filled pictures from her time on set.

Last but certainly not least was Punkie Johnson, whose announcement also came via Instagram. Johnson had the longest track record with four years on the comedy show under her belt. The announcement was somewhat spontaneous but was quickly picked up by other outlets.

In her Instagram video, Johnson explained how this announcement came to be.

“Everything was going fine until somebody asked, ‘What are you looking forward to next season?’ I didn’t want to lie to my friends, so I said, ‘Oh, I ain’t comin’ back.’”

Johnson went on to assure viewers that there was no conflict between her and SNL regarding her decision to part ways, explaining that being part of SNL was a dream she didn’t even know she could achieve. She expressed gratitude for having been part of such an elite institution in comedy. Heading into season 50, there are already plans to replace the players that were lost. According to Deadline, Ashely Padilla, Emil Wakim, and Jane Wickline will join the cast next season as featured players. With this casting shakeup, there is no telling what viewers can expect when the landmark new season premieres on September 28.

