‘No, no, no, no’: ‘Teen Mom’ star Tyler Baltierra makes it clear he’ll never participate in a different MTV show

Tyler Baltierra is showing off his fitness journey through his OnlyFans page, but the Teen Mom star has made it clear that he won’t be testing out his physicality on the hit competition show The Challenge.

Baltierra admitted that he often gets asked whether he’d make the jump over to the MTV show, which is also currently airing a second season of its CBS spinoff titled The Challenge: USA, but his response was pretty firm. “No, no, no, no,” he told The Messenger. “I’ve actually never watched The Challenge, but from the clips of what I saw, I don’t know if my personality can handle all that.”

“I’m not as good as everyone else on this show,” he continued. “I can’t be puppeteered that way. But I get asked that all the time. And I feel like I would lose for sure. I mean, I’d be out in the first week. All I know is I would not make it.” Baltierra’s wife Catelynn Lowell, who was the one to launch her partner’s OnlyFans page, didn’t share his outlook. “I don’t know,” she told the publication. “You might be able to manipulate the s**t out of some people and make it to the end.” Baltierra laughed, “I don’t want to do that.”

If Baltierra were to debut on The Challenge, he’d have a fellow Teen Mom star for company in longtime competitor Cory Wharton. Wharton made his reality TV debut on Real World: Ex-Plosion and then appeared on 11 seasons of The Challenge, including a stint on The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars spinoff and the currently airing The Challenge: USA season 2. In fact, Wharton met Teen Mom star Cheyenne Floyd, with whom he shares daughter Ryder, on The Challenge and they joined Teen Mom in its 7th season.

For now, Lowell and Baltierra are happy to focus on the success of their OnlyFans account, with Lowell explaining how it’s been a hit with fans. “We’re almost in the 0.2 percent,” she told The Messenger. “I said you need to do it because mama didn’t want to work another day in her life. I just signed up for it one day. I run it. I message people. I post the content. I answer questions, make polls, all of that, and it seems to be doing really well.” Baltierra agreed that his wife is “killing it” with her work on the account.

Baltierra announced that he’d joined OnlyFans in July 2023 but he and Lowell made it clear at the time that there would be no sexual content of any kind. “To be completely fair, I’m NOT doing porn at all!” he wrote on his Instagram Story, as reported by People. “Cate is just sharing the stuff that I personally send to her lol! There’s no sex involved or even videos on the page she’s running.” Lowell agreed with her husband and wrote in her own Story, “Y’all we aren’t doing anything sexual on onlyfans lmaooo!!! Please we got kids! I would never lol.”