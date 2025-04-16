‘No one needed her approval’: SNL never apologized to Aimee Lou Wood, despite the actresses’ claims

A heated debate started after Saturday Night Live (SNL) aired a sketch making fun of Aimee Lou Wood’s role in HBO’s The White Lotus. The sketch mocked American politics by showing figures like Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as if they were characters in The White Lotus. However, part of the sketch specifically made fun of Wood’s looks, exaggerating certain features. This led the actress to speak out publicly against it.

Wood posted on social media to share her frustration, calling the sketch “cruel” and “not thoughtful.” She explained that while she’s usually okay with comedy and satire, she felt this particular skit relied on easy, hurtful jokes rather than smart humor.

Wood claimed that SNL had apologized to her, making the situation more complicated. However, those inside SNL quickly denied this to the Daily Mail and TMZ, saying no official apology had been made. Representatives for SNL said the sketch was normal for their style of comedy, which often pokes fun at celebrities’ appearances, and they didn’t believe an apology was needed.

The White Lotus actress likely lied about apology from SNL

It makes a lot of sense since SNL has done a lot worse than that sketch and did not apologize after. Reports suggest that if any apologies were given, they were casual and came from people involved in the sketch, not from the show itself. The network also stated that the parody was meant as a joke and didn’t require Wood’s permission.

Wood initially pointed out that the sketch exaggerated her teeth and eyes in a way that didn’t even match her actual character, as most parodies do. She also claimed that other figures in the political parody were shown in a more positive light somehow. She really just thought the focus on her appearance felt unfairly negative. Wood claimed that even in satire, the portrayal should have some truth rather than just mocking someone’s looks.

The reaction from Wood’s White Lotus co-stars added more tension to the situation. One co-star publicly said they liked the SNL sketch, while others stayed quiet. The fact that most of her castmates didn’t publicly support her has been noticed, especially since they had all worked closely together on the show. This lack of backing makes it seem like she must not have been as liked as outsiders would think.

Either way, it seems like she did overexaggerate the apology. It might have just come from cast mates, and not being a real formal one from SNL.

