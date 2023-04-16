Nobody asked, but Marjorie Taylor Greene still decides to ruin a perfectly good day by weighing in on abortion rights

There must be a quota of at least one slice of controversial and potentially inflammatory rhetoric that Marjorie Taylor Greene is obligated to spew on a daily basis, because the Capitol Hill Karen can barely go 24 hours without weighing in on a hot-button issues that splits the political, societal, and cultural sphere straight down the middle.

Yesterday, it was her equivalent of the age-old “I’m not transphobic, but…” argument as she refused to let go of the furor ignited by Dylan Mulvaney that saw Kid Rock gun down a stack of Bud Light crates, leaving MTG to ironically – and hilariously – switch to famed LGBTQ+ ally Coors instead.

Today’s distillation of terrible opinions combines two of MTG’s favorite things into one bite-size example of online eye-rolling; her love of introducing religion being thrown into the mix alongside her staunch anti-abortion stance. Needless to say, we shouldn’t have to tell you that a battle has long since broken out in the comments and replies.

Stephen King recently got a great deal more than he bargained for when he decided to weigh into the ongoing debate, and he was attempting to plant himself on the side of those understandably furious at the legislation being passed throughout the country, so the responses to Taylor Greene demanding a blanket ban have obviously been a great deal more fiery than those that greeted the legendary horror author’s accidental gaffe.

The day is still young, too, so don’t be surprised if Donald Trump’s number one cheerleader returns with more boneheaded statements.