‘I’m not transphobic, but…’ serves as the prelude to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s daily dose of hate

Who knew that something as innocuous as beer could lead to a major political outcry? Anyone with a brain, we’d reckon, seeing as it takes virtually nothing at all these days to incite the fury of a certain subset, with Marjorie Taylor Greene typically one of the ringleaders.

After partnering with transgender celebrity Dylan Mulvaney for a campaign, Bud Light bizarrely found itself in the headlines after Kid Rock decided to stage a one-man protest by gunning down cases of the stuff with an assault rifle, either forgetting or overlooking the fact he’d have had to donate his own money to the brand in order to secure said beer.

Either way, Marj in Charj then opted to get in on the act by stating her belief that beer can be described as a gendered product, voicing her approval of Coors instead. In a hilarious twist, though, she seemed to be completely in the dark as to her new favorite tipple’s long and supportive history backing the LGBTQ+ community.

The storm in a tin can still isn’t over if you can believe it, with one Twitter user raging against Mulvaney serving as the catalyst for MTG to once more embrace rampant hate speech on the platform, which is hardly a shocker at this stage.

People are more than capable of drinking whatever beer they want and not saying a word about it, but when you’ve got a platform as large as Taylor Greene’s and ramblings as inane, there’s always going to be a soapbox to stand on somewhere.