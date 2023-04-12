Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest outburst against Bud Light continues her evolution into the human equivalent of smelling your own farts

Everyone remembers the episode of South Park where the gang goes to San Francisco, only to discover the entire population is so misguidedly self-serving and egotistical that they love few things more than smelling their own farts, right? Well, take that sentiment and apply it to Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s ongoing war of one-sided attrition against Bud Light, and your pretty much there.

It was only a few days ago that The Notorious M.T.G. made it clear she wouldn’t be drinking Bud Light anymore after the brand partnered with a transgender woman for a campaign, even if she didn’t quite go to the same ridiculous lengths as Kid Rock, who actively gave the company his money before blowing it to smithereens with an assault rifle.

In believing beer can be a gendered product, Taylor Greene conveniently overlooked – or was hilariously unaware of – the fact her new brew of choice has a long and dignified history of supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Taking things one venomous step further, though, she’s now gone and laid into Bud Light with an unsavory song that’s no doubt going to be played at barbecues everywhere where a MAGA hat is the apparel of choice.

This is the result of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

Bud Light chose a segment of the population that already has the same rights as everyone else and decided to join the movement that is grooming and sexualizing children and destroying women’s rights.

This is the song… https://t.co/d1rpp6kzND — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 12, 2023

Inane ramblings continue to be the order of the day for Taylor Greene, then, who can’t seem to get over the fact that beer has decided to collaborate with someone who doesn’t fit her idealized view of what a spokesperson should be, and we needn’t point out the irony given that her job as a politician is to speak on behalf of her constituents.