Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal Are Reportedly Engaged

Huge news for indie fans, sad people, Sally Rooney enthusiasts, adults for whom liking Halloween is their whole personality, and people who appreciate hot people (also known as normal people): musician Phoebe Bridgers and Irish actor Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged.

According to one motor-mouthed partygoer who immediately ran and told The Sun, Bridgers was supposedly referring to Mescal as her fiancé at a Coachella party over the weekend. That said, neither Bridgers nor Mescal have confirmed the news.

Would it be acceptable to make this whole post just, like, 500 red alarm emojis in a row? Because that’s how this news makes me feel. Indie queen Phoebe Bridgers! Irish hunk Paul Mescal! They met thanks to a horny tweet Bridgers wrote about Mescal’s show, Normal People! She put him in her music video for “Savior Complex”! They’ve been together for two years! But they didn’t confirm their relationship until December 2021! They’re famously private!

I'm officially dead. — Paul Mescal (@mescal_paul) May 12, 2020

While it might seem an odd pairing at first glance, what with Bridgers being the skeleton queen of depressives everywhere and Mescal being tan and god-like, the two are actually quite well-suited. Normal People, the Hulu show Mescal starred in and Bridgers tweeted about, is the story of two deeply damaged people who fall into an uneasy sort of love. Mescal was apparently already a fan of her music in addition to her tweet.

Anyways, they are both extremely hot, and they’re seemingly both very happy—happy enough to commit to a lifetime of blinding people with their joint beauty. An actual tragedy for anyone who may have convinced themselves that if they just ran into either hottie at the right time, under the right circumstances, it would have worked.