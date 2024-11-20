‘Not even surprised’: Is Linda McMahon still married to Vince McMahon?

As the world collectively sits back and feels absolutely dumbfounded by Donald Trump’s largely unqualified cabinet selections, the spotlight is currently as hot as ever and shining directly on Linda McMahon.

Recommended Videos

At the time of this writing, McMahon slots in as the President-elect’s latest cabinet selection, fresh on the heels of Dr. Oz — yes, you read that correctly — being chosen to lead Medicare and Medicaid. Lord help us all. As for McMahon, however, her promotion in Trump’s hogwash camp is being equally criticized — if not more, perhaps for the sole fact that her husband, Vince McMahon, has easily become one of the most disliked individuals in public life over the last year.

Following Trump’s announcement in regards to Linda, the internet has shifted gears to focus particularly on Vince — who, much like Trump, has found himself at the center of a disastrous sexual assault scandal. As a result, many are questioning whether or not Linda should be rewarded with such a monumental task of leading the Education Department considering how awful her husband has proven himself to be.

That being said, others — and by others, I mean MAGAts — are counter arguing that Linda and Vince have been separated for years now, so I guess that’s supposed to mean that she shouldn’t be held responsible for her husband’s actions? Sorry, MAGA, but life doesn’t work that way. Nevertheless, questions surrounding the pair’s marriage are at an all-time high.

So, are Vince and Linda still married?

Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images

For the longest time, the ever-growing rumor circulating in the IWC (Internet Wrestling Community) is that Vince and Linda have been separated for several years now, with many believing them to have been separated anywhere from a decade to 20 years.

Furthermore, the Washington Post recently reported that Linda’s attorney, Laura Brevetti, confirmed that the couple are indeed legally separated, but are still technically married to each other. That being said, isn’t it funny that these rumors have been building for years now, but the separation is only just now being confirmed to save face for Linda after being selected by Trump?

A large portion of wrestling fans have long suspected the separation considering Vince’s latest sex scandal, which Linda refused to publicly comment on several times, possibly indicating that she had no idea about Vince’s personal affairs and would rather be kept separate from his personal life, combined with the fact that the duo haven’t been spotted together in public in years.

Now, all of this is not to say that the pair have been separated for as long as most people think, but the timing of this all doesn’t exactly paint Linda in the most positive light. Then again, choosing the wife of a once-billionaire wrestling mogul to lead the Education Department in the U.S. doesn’t exactly spell out “positive” in itself.

As to be expected, news of the couple’s separation has understandably made its rounds all across X, with a plethora of commenters insisting that they’re “not even surprised” in the slightest. So, it appears as though there was a considerable amount of truth to this rumor, and it’s also incredibly clear that Linda wishes to distance herself from her “husband” just as her political career touches new heights.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy