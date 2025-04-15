‘Nothing has changed’: Prince Harry left in the dark regarding his father’s health as calls and letters to King Charles go unanswered

Despite Prince Harry recently being in the U.K. for the court case regarding his security in the country, he was not able to see his father, King Charles. In fact the two haven’t seen each other since February 2024 despite the prince coming to his home country at least three times since then. It’s starting to look like Charles is intentionally avoiding his son.

The king may have had a convenient excuse: being on a state visit to Italy during Harry’s recent visit, but the prince’s court date has long been scheduled and Charles would have had plenty of time to reschedule in order to see his youngest son. But he didn’t do that. Instead he fled the country for the duration of Harry’s stay in the U.K.

Harry’s court battle exposes the ever-growing rift between him and his father

Sources close to the prince told PEOPLE that there was very little chance of the royals burying the hatchet. One source said, “I don’t think there is any rapprochement,” going on to say, “nothing has changed.” This comes after weeks and even months of speculation regarding the possibility of Harry and Charles possibly mending the rift between them. But it seems that was wishful thinking.

In the courtroom Harry is dealing directly with people who work for his father which puts Charles in a difficult position. Royal author, Sally Bedell Smith explains to PEOPLE that “If his father was to say something even seemingly innocuous, it could end up landing in the middle of the court case.” However, the prince is under the impression that the king could somehow intervene and reinstate him and his family’s security.

The prince has no clue what his father’s condition is

Due to their distance Harry has apparently been left completely in the dark with regards to his father’s health and prognosis. The king is currently battling cancer and news about how treatment is going isn’t exactly public knowledge. Yet Harry is almost completely cut off from the rest of his family, meaning he knows just as much as the rest of us — he learned of his father’s complications from treatment last year through the media.

The duke has tried to reach out to Charles, but to no avail. Sources claim his calls and letters go unanswered. After his most recent snub from the king, Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, decided to send the king a gift bag containing items from her lifestyle brand as well as a handwritten note. Will that go unanswered too? Who knows.

