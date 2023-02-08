Notorious ‘Harriet Porber’ author Chuck Tingle finally weighs in on ‘Hogwarts Legacy’

Chuck Tingle, a popular erotic author who wrote a trans version of Harry Potter called Trans Wizard Harriet Porber And The Bad Boy Parasaurolophus: An Adult Romance Novel has chimed in on the ongoing Hogwarts Legacy controversy.

Hogwarts Legacy is a new role-playing video game set in the Harry Potter universe. A lot of people are torn between wanting to play the game and dealing with author J.K. Rowling’s very vocal anti-trans views. Warner Bros. obviously wants to distance itself from those very views, so there’s even a trans character in the game.

Tingle has some things to say about the line between wanting to play the game and not wanting to support Rowling.

heres thing about buying video game from loud anti-trans mouthpiece. you CAN do that if you want, technically speaking, but other buds CAN ALSO THEN point out you are not being their ally. the real price of your game is: $70 plus the respect of your buds. thats your call to carry — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) February 8, 2023

Tingle went on to say that they “wouldn’t do it” and that “it is not job of trans people and allies to shield you from the pain you cause them. nobody else is here to protect you from the consequences of your choices.” Tingle is referring to all the people who want to play the game guilt-free.

devils: 'i believe in the free market'

buckaroos: 'okay i personally dont want to spend my own money on a harry potter game'

devils: 'NOOOOOO YOU CANT SAY THAT YOU HAVE TO BUY IT AND TELL ME ITS OKKKKKKKKK TO BUYYYYY TOOOO' — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) February 8, 2023

Tingle also pointed out that it doesn’t matter if Rowling is incredibly rich or if the game is already making a ton of money. He just wants you to know it’s OK to stand up for yourself – even if you’re the only one doing it.

to address one bad point fairly well-meaning buds are making in the comments: it doesnt matter if scoundrel jk already has too much money or the game is already selling well, it is STILL worth speaking your truth and choosing what you do and do not support FOR YOUR HEART ALONE — Chuck Tingle (@ChuckTingle) February 8, 2023

It is your right, Tingle said, “to stand tall against massive crashing wave and say ‘I disagree’” even if it “means nothing to the wave” because it can still “mean everything to you. … Because here is the real secret” he said. “Even the biggest waves get smaller and smaller over time.”

Tingle’s latest book Camp Damascus is currently available for preorder.