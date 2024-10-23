‘Now all of a sudden she’s Black female Jesus’: Chris Cuomo gets destroyed for opening his mouth and trying to be relevant again

Remember Chris Cuomo? It’s been awhile since he was relevant, but the former CNN staple is working hard to squirm his way back into the spotlight.

Damning reports lost Cuomo his formerly respected position back in 2021, after his involvement with investigations into his high-profile brother, Andrew Cuomo, were discovered. The former New York Governor faced reports of sexual harassment back when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full-swing, and it seems his brother was more than willing to use his journalistic connections to lend a hand. An investigation soon followed, as the New York attorney general’s office uncovered proof that Cuomo continued to aid his brother even after promising to step back.

That led to a lengthy suspension, which — in December of 2021 — became a full termination. Cuomo was let go from his longtime program, and in the process became a pariah of sorts among respected publications. Even his old haunts, like ABC, weren’t interested in taking him back, and that left the former anchor with a choice — he could retreat from the spotlight, and find a new career (not that he needs one, he’s worth $12 million), or he could ditch what integrity he had left and appeal to an audience with lower ethical standards.

Can you guess which direction he went? Shamelessly unwilling to let his former fame go, Cuomo has not slunk away into anonymity like his brother. Instead, he’s been on a gradual shift to the political right for years now, and his latest “hot take” has former fans once again reacting in disgust at how far a once-respected figure has fallen.

Cuomo took to his new casual, not-quite news format to deliver his take on Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, and quickly reminded viewers how little grasp on reality he has left. Asserting that “you people” — seemingly referring to current Harris supporters — “didn’t even like her six months ago,” Cuomo claimed that the left looks on our chosen candidate as “Black female Jesus.”

Chris Cuomo is a piece of shit. His true colors have shown through. His father is rolling in his grave. Shame. https://t.co/f0BBR8t5qG — US_Cyclo (@James_Scheel) October 23, 2024

Cuomo goes on to compare Harris to former President Barack Obama, who he alleges was also looked on like “Black Jesus.” There couldn’t be a bigger gap between the pair, according to the disgraced anchor, who alleges that Obama’s charisma, campaigning style, and ability to persuade put him far above Harris. No matter the massive charisma that’s allowed Harris to win voters over with a boisterous laugh and a catchy quote.

The only valid thing Cuomo notes, in his obnoxious two-minute diatribe, is the path Harris took to get where she is. It was far from traditional, given that she was handed the nomination after Joe Biden backed out of the race, but it was also fitting. There are exceedingly few democratic voters who take issue with the way the nomination was handled, and you need look no farther than the massive energy her campaign has drummed up for proof.

There’s also something to be said for his assertion that “you can’t say anything bad about her because Trump.” It is very true that Donald Trump’s massive ineligibility shouldn’t stop valid criticism from hitting other candidates, but note that no valid criticism follows. Yes, Harris is absolutely still open to criticism, despite the fact that her opponent is a deeply unqualified grifter who also happens to be a convicted felon. But if you don’t then have criticism to levy, maybe don’t whine about how liked she is.

Cuomo was soundly, and deservedly, dragged in the comment section of a shared snippet of his segment, where people assessed that the former journo “lost his mind.”

“Cuomo on the wrong side of everything,” one commenter aptly noted, alongside dozens pondering his slow slide to the right. “Chris has looked at the tea leaves and seen there’s more audience and therefore money on the Right so he’s slowly tilting that way. I don’t believe a f*cking word he says, and you’re a fool if you do,” another observer noted.

There’s no going back for Cuomo, now that he’s ditched his integrity along with his ethics, but there is a welcome home waiting for him among the unabashed swindlers and outright liars on the far-right. Trading out your shame for a MAGA hat and a cushy job in finger-pointing and whataboutism is the first requirement for a job on Fox News, after all.

