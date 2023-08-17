Octavia Spencer has new advice for Britney Spears following divorce announcement

Octavia Spencer is back again with more advice for Britney.

Since Britney Spears‘ split from husband Sam Asghari was announced last night, the Academy Award-winning actress has been praised on social media for encouraging Spears to arrange a prenuptial agreement back in 2021.

The actress gave this advice in the comments section on Britney’s Instagram announcement of her then-engagement to Asghari.

“Make him sign a prenup” Spencer wrote, in a now-deleted comment. Octavia later apologized to Britney, saying that she was joking, but was she wrong?

Now, two years later, with reports of Asghari challenging the prenup agreement in their divorce battle, it seems that Octavia currently assessed Asghari’s weird vibe, encouraging Britney to protect what is rightfully hers.

Today, Octavia has broken her silence about the split.

MA has joined the chat 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/5sBnDeqpFo — Michael 💿 Mind Your Business (@MichaelEnvy) August 17, 2023

Commenting on Instagram once more, Spencer responded to an image detailing a Page Six report that Asghari plans to embarrass Spears with leaked information, should he not get his way and get a bumped-up prenup payout.

“Extortion is illegal,” the actress commented.

Extortion is a legal term, referring to personal gain — usually money — through threat or coercion of another party. Octavia is right, extortion is a crime — and usually a very serious one too. Anyone on Britney’s legal team should keep in mind that what Asghari is attempting to do is illegal. Pointing out the potentially criminal activities of Britney’s soon-to-be ex-husband will be essential in ensuring that he doesn’t get his way.

The moral of the story? Always listen to Octavia.