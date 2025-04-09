Forgot password
during Game One of the Major League Baseball World Series at AT&T Park on October 24, 2012 in San Francisco, California.
Octavio Dotel via Getty Images North America
Category:
Celebrities

Octavio Dotel’s net worth, explained

The ex-MLB star died in a nightclub accident in April.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Apr 9, 2025 03:58 pm

Octavio Dotel was a Dominican retired baseball player who went through many remarkable periods during his 15-year professional baseball career in Major League Baseball (MLB). He left the world at the age of 51.

Recommended Videos

Dotel went to a merengue concert at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo when the roof crumbled on top of him. Here’s more on Octavio Dotel’s career, net worth, and how he earned his money.

​Dotel had an estimated net worth of $16 million as he passed away on April 8, 2025. Most of his wealth came from his contract in Major League Baseball, where he earned around $41 million while playing in 13 different teams.

Much of Dotel’s wealth accumulated during his baseball career as a pitcher. Career earnings milestones include signing a two-year, $11 million contract with the White Sox in January 2008.

And in December 2011, Dottel signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Tigers that was to be followed shortly by another $3.5 million deal for the 2013 season.

Throughout his career, Dotel’s consistency as a relief pitcher safeguarded him from losing major contracts helping him earn a good amount of money before he retired.

Dotel has won the World Series, 2011

Dotel was renowned for his unparalleled ability at ‘punching out’ batters, having retired 10.8 batters per nine innings, the highest proportion for a right-handed pitcher with over 900 innings pitched at the time of retirement; he was also part of the Cardinals team winning the World Series in 2011.

Thus, the career record of Dotel is stated from the years 1999 to 2013. He won 59, lost 50, and saved 109 games, complemented by 1,143 strikethroughs in 951 innings. As mentioned, some of his career highlights include winning the 2011 World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals and winning the World Baseball Classic with the Dominican Republic in 2013.

On April 8, 2025, while attending a merengue concert at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, the roof came crashing down, killing at least 79 people, including Dotel and fellow former MLB player Tony Blanco. Over 160 others were injured.

