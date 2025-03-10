Odell Beckham Jr. and Druski break silence on Diddy assault allegations: ‘Outlandish’ and ‘stupid’

Content warning: The following story contains descriptions of sexual assault.

Odell Beckham Jr., 32, and Druski, 30, have spoken out about being named in a sexual assault lawsuit initially filed against Sean “Diddy” Combs, 55.

Plaintiff Ashley Parham issued a complaint Monday to amend the lawsuit filed back in Oct. 2024, choosing to name the defendants who had previously been left anonymous, namely NFL star Beckham and YouTuber Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes.

Parham accused disgraced rapper Combs of raping her with a remote control while holding a knife to her face in March 2018 in Orinda, California. This happened a month after she, along with an unnamed man, FaceTimed the music mogul and Parham told him she believed he had “something to do with the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.” According to the lawsuit, Combs then warned her she would “pay” for those comments. She was in that same man’s house helping him with his cancer medication, per People, when the rapper showed up, Beckham and Druski allegedly in tow.

The amendment explains how Druski also raped Parham after pouring lubricant on her and using her body as a “slip and slide” as Diddy watched and recorded. In the October lawsuit, the plaintiff claimed she was raped by a third man, who the others called “Cornelius.” She has now identified that man to be Beckham, whose middle name is Cornelious. The football wide receiver was famously captured in a viral video with Justin Bieber at one of Combs’ notorious parties, used frequently in internet conspiracies as “proof” of some of the wider allegations made against the rapper.

Druski was the first to speak out against Parham, denying all claims and arguing he wasn’t famous or had connections to the entertainment industry yet in 2018 and was still living with his mother. “The inclusion of my name is truly outlandish,” the influencer said on X, adding, “My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to pedal false narratives.”

Beckham replied to the social media post with his own thoughts. “Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail,” he started, then reflecting, “I kno who am I , I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared.” The footballer then called the allegations “stupid.” In a later statement, Beckham argued he’d never been to Orinda and that he has never and would never do anything like what the allegations suggest.

It’s worth noting that Parham reported the rape days after it happened, with People confirming with the Costa Contra Sheriff’s Office that a report was taken on March 23, 2018. Authorities found that the “claims were unfounded.” A representative for the sheriff’s office told the outlet that “detectives thoroughly investigated the accusations.”

With that said, rape cases are notoriously not prosecuted. According to a 2019 study by the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s School of Criminology and Justice Studies, “for every 100 rapes and sexual assaults of teenage girls and women reported to police, only 18 lead to an arrest.”

If you know someone suffering from sexual violence, contact RAINN or the National Sexual Abuse Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

