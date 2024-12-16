Daniel Baldwin claims that Diddy’s party tapes are in ‘a bidding war’ as celebs race to save themselves from exposure

Content warning: This article mentions sexual crimes, including assault. Please read with caution.

Daniel Baldwin, the Baldwin brother not known for accidentally fatally shooting a cinematographer, is getting some attention with some out-there allegations about the ongoing Sean “Diddy” Combs case. According to Baldwin, there are “bidding wars” going on regarding tapes in which celebrities appear at Diddy parties.

Baldwin appeared on the PBD Podcast where he dished on numerous topics, including politics, his brother’s shooting, and the juicy Diddy allegations. Diddy, by the way, is facing sex trafficking, racketeering, and traveling for prostitution charges. He’s currently in jail on no bail, despite his lawyers offering $50 million to guarantee he won’t flee.

Baldwin broaches the topic by saying, “Look at Diddy, for instance. He has videos. He has videos of the parties. Now what I’ve heard … from friends that are attorneys – friends of mine, that have represented me before, agents and so on, that there’s a bidding war going on right now.”

The Hawaii Five-O actor continued that these people are “driving that up” because if you want your client to not be involved in the whole fiasco, “here’s the price.”

Baldwin then uses a hypothetical example of a “big, big movie star” named “Tommy X.” What if Tommy X was in “one of those bedrooms with three other men, and he’s happily married to a woman?”

Tommy, according to Baldwin’s theory, “doesn’t want that video to come out.” As for other famous people, Baldwin asks, “What happens if iconic African Americans or iconic Japanese Americans or iconic Anglo Americans … what happens if they’re in those videos?”

Indeed, the list of celebrities who’ve attended Diddy’s parties is a long one. While there’s no guarantee that just because you went to a party one time you’re going to catch some reputation shrapnel, some celebrities seem to be orbiting that very possibility.

Every year between 1998 and 2009, Diddy threw a birthday party for himself that seemed to be a “a golden ticket into the upper echelons of Hollywood,” per the London Standard. Who’s on that list?

People like Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher, Beyoncé, Prince William, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Kanye West and Shawn “Jay Z” Carter. The latter has especially caught some heat in the form of a civil suit where a woman claims Diddy and Carter raped her at a Diddy party when she was 13 years old while an unnamed female celebrity watched.

The allegations have gotten so much attention that Carter was compelled to release a statement: “My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people.”

This is the type of thing that Baldwin is hinting at. He’s saying some specific famous people don’t want to be in the crosshairs of the Diddy scrutiny, and that they’ll do anything, including pay exorbitant amounts of money, not to be.

There will surely be more and more famous people named in the upcoming months, and it’ll be interesting to see whether Diddy himself decides to name names, if doing so would help his case. Considering what he’s accused of, it wouldn’t be that surprising if he did.

