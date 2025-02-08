‘Oh, I’m gonna get you’: Diddy presented himself as a ‘rapist’ to the woman who would fearlessly roast Donald Trump into oblivion

For two decades, Sean “Diddy” Combs strutted through the music industry like a self-proclaimed king.

Recommended Videos

But all empires fall. And Diddy’s came crashing down the moment his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura decided she was done staying silent. One lawsuit for harassment later, the dominos started to tumble. Now, every skeleton in Diddy’s walk-in closet is being dragged into the sunlight, and it’s not pretty. Were the signs always there? Spoiler alert: Yes, they were.

Take Chelsea Handler, for example — who doesn’t mince her words and, thankfully, never felt the need to. Long before Cassie’s accusations hit the headlines, Handler was openly sharing her own unsettling encounter with Diddy. In a resurfaced interview, she described how the now-disgraced rapper once chased her around a bush at a party.

“He saw me around this bush and he said, ‘Oh, I’m gonna get you.’ I go, ‘No you’re not. You’re never gonna get me. Get away from me, you’re never going to get anything.’ He was literally chasing me around a bush.”

Yes, he allegedly chased her. Handler told him to his face, “Look at you. You look like a rapist right now.” It was indeed a sharp, cutting observation about a behavior that was wildly inappropriate. What’s worse is that it wasn’t even shocking. That’s how low the bar for Diddy’s behavior had already been set. Handler’s encounter with Diddy might have been played off at the time, but looking back, it feels like a warning nobody took seriously.

Fans now point to her candor as proof that she saw through the façade long before anyone else. In fact, Handler even addressed the growing allegations against Diddy in an Instagram video back in 2023. One thing is abundantly clear: Chelsea Handler has zero tolerance for rapists. None. Zilch. And honestly, we need more of that energy.

Whether it’s Diddy chasing women around bushes or Donald Trump’s long history of sexual misconduct, Handler doesn’t hesitate to call it like she sees it. Previously, a jury ordered Trump to pay $5 million in damages for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, and yet, Trump still had the audacity to appeal (unsuccessfully, might I add). By December 2024, he’d lost his initial appeal. Interestingly, Trump has called Diddy a “good guy” and said he’d “stick up for him.” So, yeah, Handler has plenty of material to work with when it comes to these two.

Handler, of course, has been roasting Trump for years. In one of her best political skits yet, she predicted what life would be like with a female president, and let’s just say, her vision was refreshing. Recently, she also took her roasting talents to the Critics Choice Awards. Her zingers for the evening started with focusing her supreme roasting skills on the current POTUS by calling herself everyone’s “DEI host” in an attempt to call out the president’s mindless and prejudiced stance on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

“I wanna acknowledge that we’ve been through a lot lately … our entire country, waking up every day, not knowing what news we’re gonna hear that will disappoint and horrify us.”

She went on to compare the First Lady Melania Trump to Anora, the fictional Brooklyn sex worker who impulsively marries the son of an oligarch. Oh, and, she also quipped that losing the award would leave you questioning your life choices — much like Cheryl at her husband RFK Jr.’s Senate confirmation hearing. Savage doesn’t even begin to cover it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy