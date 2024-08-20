‘A Day In The Life of Having A Female President’: Chelsea Handler savagely and hilariously celebrates a future without Donald Trump as president

Amid all the chaos of the 2024 presidential election, from assassination attempts to historic withdrawals from the race, it can be tricky to find the moments of levity.

Recommended Videos

Granted, there have been plenty (just ask JD Vance’s couch), but the break-neck pace of the race to the White House has left little room to revel in the outlandish humor of it all, which is where Chelsea Handler comes in. Delivering perhaps the most hilarious endorsement of Kamala Harris yet, Handler shared a new skit in which she predicts what life would be like while having a female in office.

The stand-up comedian lists through an assortment of tasks that will be made easier with a Harris presidency, beginning with a nod to her viral coconut tree soundbite in the form of a bikini that doubles as pyjamas. Later, Handler smashes the glass ceiling in honor of Harris, and revels in not having to worry about “a bunch of creepy Republican men… keeping a chart of [her] menstrual cycle.”

A Day In The Life of Having A Female President 🥥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/2ykcIb7e8m — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 18, 2024

Since it’s Handler — who has long been vocal about her opposition to Donald Trump — there are some razor-sharp quips directed squarely at high-profile Republicans. She references the disturbing allegations leveled at Matt Gaetz (who shouldn’t be anywhere near a local middle school), and mocks Vance’s previous comments about his now-boss (with a floating, Photoshopped couch for extra measure).

Handler even gets in a dig about noted Trump apologist Elon Musk, by announcing plans of a celebratory trip to the moon that SpaceX won’t facilitate. At the end of her day, Handler winds down with an edible before resting peacefully in the knowledge that Trump is “a distant memory.” In what will hopefully be the case for most of us come November, Handler declares: “I sleep like a f***ing baby.”

Vote on Tuesday, November 5th. pic.twitter.com/R4fu6wzBaK — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 14, 2024

Naturally, Handler’s video got some users all riled up, even though it brims with an optimism that has felt all too rare in recent months. However, Handler is notoriously unbothered by her critics, again taking to social media last week to attack the Trump campaign and Project 2025’s plans for a nationwide abortion ban.

That message was more direct than her ‘Day In The Life’ skit, which itself offers a far sunnier prediction of the future than that made by Bette Midler. Last month, the Hocus Pocus star outlined a decidedly more dystopian fate that might await us should Trump take the White House later this year.

Let’s hope life imitates art and we’ll all be on spaceships to the moon with Handler by our side.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy