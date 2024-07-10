‘Old, gay, and mean’: Ellen DeGeneres announces she’s ‘done’ with Hollywood after upcoming Netflix stand-up special

Ellen DeGeneres was once one of the biggest talk show hosts. Now, two years after her daytime talk show ended, Ellen is officially announcing her exit from Hollywood.

Recommended Videos

Ellen DeGeneres was a staple of talk show business, with her show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, being loved by the critics and the audience alike. With numerous awards and praise, the series unceremoniously ended in 2022, with DeGeneres going from one of Hollywood’s most-liked stars to a persona non-grata. The talk show host was known for her humor and easygoing manner, something that transcended the screen.

After The Ellen DeGeneres Show ended, the star went back to one of her early loves: stand-up. During a recent show at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts for her Ellen’s Last Stand… Up, the star also announced her exit from the spotlight.

Ellen DeGeneres will leave Hollywood after her Netflix special

via Netflix

During one of the shows from her three-night set of Ellen’s Last Stand… Up, Ellen let fans know what she’s been up to since the show ended. After airing for 19 years, Ellen DeGeneres received backlash after a series of stories painted a different picture of DeGeneres’ persona than the one she had on the talk show. During the stand-up, Ellen addressed the allegations again, including those who claimed she was “mean.”

“Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me,” she said. “I got chickens. Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean,” she explained via SFGate.

The claims about the once-beloved talk show host included that she created a toxic work environment and made comments on her employees’ races, fired people for taking medical leave, and she also allegedly fired someone for looking at and speaking to her. “I used to say, ‘I don’t care what people say about me.’ Now I realize I said that during the height of my popularity,” DeGeneres said. She also addressed being canceled for the second time after her coming out as a lesbian in 1997.

“Next time, I’ll be kicked out for being old. Old, gay, and mean, the triple crown,” she joked. “I can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am a strong woman,” she said. “I am many things, but I am not mean,” Ellen explained, noting that it was never her intention to hurt people.

During the Q&A part, one fan asked Ellen if she would do any shows on Broadway or more movies. “Um, no,” she answered. “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.” When pushed for her to reprise her role as Dory in the Pixar hit films, she continued, “No, I’m going bye-bye, remember.”

Since the show ended, Ellen spent more time focusing on her personal life with her wife Portia de Rossi. Considering that the public’s opinion hasn’t changed — and many resurfaced videos of the talk show interviewing celebrities are coming off as cringe — the best way for Ellen is to bow out while she is still in some fans’ graces.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy