‘Looking ROUGH’: One of the biggest musicians of all time was just mistaken for both Ellen DeGeneres and Tilda Swinton

It doesn’t matter that you’re one of the greatest rockstars in history, the internet will find a way to humble you.

Recommended Videos

A peculiar photo of Bruce Springsteen made the rounds online on the occasion of the singer’s 75th birthday on Monday, drawing comparisons to actress Tilda Swinton and disgraced comic Ellen DeGeneres. The Boss’ grey-white hair and unflattering lighting had people thinking he was actually one of the two ladies, who have famously worn short blonde hair for most of their careers.

“Happy birthday to Bruce Springsteen and apologies to him that, before scrolling down (and seeing his very impressively toned chest), I thought this was Tilda Swinton,” one fan joked, with another doing the bidding for the British actress to play the 75-year-old in a biopic. Preferably one directed by Todd Haynes who made one of the greatest movies in that genre in 2007 with the Bob Dylan film I’m Not There.

Happy birthday to Bruce Springsteen and apologies to him that, before scrolling down (and seeing his very impressively toned chest), I thought this was Tilda Swinton… pic.twitter.com/uyQHAIWgS5 — DMac™ (@1nclusionRider) September 24, 2024 From Todd Haynes, Director of I’M NOT THERE, Tilda Swinton IS Bruce Springsteen (2025) https://t.co/o8cel1dNOm — Josh Ropiequet, CSA 🏳️‍🌈 (@JRRnotTolkien) September 24, 2024

While Springsteen getting compared to Swinton should be taken as a compliment by the musician, the opposite is likely not true for the actress, seeing as she is over ten years his junior. “Tilda Swinton is looking ROUGH,” someone commented.

Still, Tilda fans will find any chance to praise the talented thespian. “The range, the subtlety, the cheekbones… oh wait, that’s Bruce Springsteen,” an X user gushed. Well… The words still apply.

The picture choice was interesting, to say the least. What entertainment news page Consequence probably thought was a cool portrait of Springsteen, rocking out in his ’70s with his shirt half unbuttoned, it ended up feeling rather uncomfortable considering there was a lot more on display than we all wanted to see. Don’t get us wrong, the legendary musician looks great for his age, but the cleavage was a bit much.

The Boss and his E Street Band have been touring since 2023 and have no intention of slowing down, at least not until next year. Over the last two years, they have played over 100 shows across the United States and Europe, and are gearing up to visit Canada with concerts in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and more in the coming months. Tickets can be found at brucespringsteen.net/tour/.

If that wasn’t impressive enough, Springsteen is also releasing a backstage documentary on Hulu and Disney Plus, featuring unprecedented access to the tour’s preparations. Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band arrives on both platforms on Oct. 25.

As for his doppelgangers, you can catch Ellen in her new (and last) comedy special, which has just dropped on Netflix, titled Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval. The once-beloved talk show host was pushed away from public life in 2020 when reports emerged of DeGeneres mistreating her staff.

Swinton, meanwhile, was just in Venice as a part of Pedro Almodóvar‘s Golden Lion-winning new movie The Room Next Door, where she stars alongside Julianne Moore. It’s one of next year’s most anticipated films. Now that we think about it, we kind of need someone to put these three icons in a movie together. And make it a musical, while you’re at it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy