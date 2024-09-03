‘Not even RokuTV original programming wants this’: Netflix just announced Ellen DeGeneres’ last comedy special and there is, shall we say, uproar

Ellen DeGeneres was once a beloved talk show host, esteemed as much for her kindness as for her jokes, but the public turned on her after allegations arose of a toxic workplace. As she announced her last comedy special, Ellen found out that you reap what you sow.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show ran for 19 seasons, premiering in 2003 and unceremoniously ending in 2022. Filled with relatable stories from Ellen’s own life, the buzziest celebrity guest stars, and a plethora of giveaways, it was comfort program people put on to de-stress, and Ellen DeGeneres’s “be kind” message resonated with audiences.

However, things weren’t as they seemed. In May 2020, Ellen was accused by a comedian named Kevin T. Porter of being “notoriously one of the meanest people alive.” Porter invited other people to share their stories about Ellen, and to everyone’s surprise, there were many of them; former employees, in particular, alleged she mistreated her staff. Two years later, she still hasn’t convinced people she isn’t really mean.

The announcement of Ellen DeGeneres’s new comedy special led to a new uproar

Ellen Degeneres: For Your Approval will premiere on Sept 24. This will be Ellen's last special and yes, she's going to talk about it. pic.twitter.com/MovMunV7wV — Netflix (@netflix) September 3, 2024

On Tuesday, Sept. 3, Netflix officially announced the release date for Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval. The standup is set to premiere on the platform on Sept. 24, and the streaming service notes, “This will be Ellen’s last special and yes, she’s going to talk about it.”

During her set, titled Ellen’s Last Stand… Up, Ellen addressed the allegations against her, even those saying she is “mean.” The comedian explained that “Next time, I’ll be kicked out for being old. Old, gay, and mean, the triple crown,” she joked. “I can be demanding and impatient and tough. I am a strong woman,” she continued, trying to save face. “I am many things, but I am not mean,” Ellen said, making a point that it was never her intention to hurt people.

While her previous comedy specials attracted attention, especially on streaming services, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval had the opposite effect. People in the X comment section revealed that they don’t care about her special, and one user showed their indignation for giving DeGeneres a platform above other shows, hinting at the recently-canceled Dead Boy Detectives. “No way after all that’s out about her. You will show this but cancel decent queer shows.”

Luckily for Ellen, she has a big net worth to fall back on. Ellen DeGeneres is worth $500 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth, a huge nest egg that will allow her to continue living lavishly even without her talk show, stand-up shows, or any other projects in the entertainment industry, for that matter. On top of that, during one of her stand-up shows, the comedian revealed that she plans to leave Hollywood after the release of the comedy special after the general public turned on her. “This is the last time you’re going to see me. After my Netflix special, I’m done.” At least she can read a room, albeit quite late.

