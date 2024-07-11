How much is Ellen DeGeneres worth?

These days, when we hear the name Ellen DeGeneres, we don’t think of her awkward dance moves or the joy she used to spread on daytime TV. It’s hard not to focus on the allegations surrounding her talk show. Now that some time has passed since that story first broke, we all have a lot of questions about what she’s doing now… and that includes peering into her bank account (or, okay, at least hearing about her net worth).

Ellen DeGeneres spent decades in the talk show space, hosted the Oscars, and has a super long list of movie and TV credits to her name. What should we know about the money she’s made since her first project, her ’90s sitcom Ellen?

What is Ellen DeGeneres’s net worth?

Ellen DeGeneres is worth $500 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. If you think that’s a lot of money, then wait for her yearly salary. The website puts her annual salary as $75 million-$90 million. In 2021, Forbes reported that her The Ellen DeGeneres Show salary was $50 million.

Besides getting super wealthy from her talk show, DeGeneres also voiced Dory in Finding Dory (which is complicated because we still love that adorable character) and starred in a few sitcoms.

In 2020, a source said in an interview with Us Weekly that Ellen DeGeneres “has enough money to never work again” and “She has enough money to live a great life.” It sounds like she doesn’t want to work anymore and based on her bank account, we know that she doesn’t have to.

While she made money from traveling with her tour, Ellen’s Last Stand… Up, USA Today reported that she decided not to go forward with her Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, and Dallas tour dates in July and August 2024. She didn’t say why, but since she said she would stop working, maybe she decided to walk away earlier than expected.

