Oops, Stephen King just revealed how much Donald Trump added to the federal deficit compared to Joe Biden

One of the most frustrating things to hear this election cycle is the argument fiscal Republicans have for their support of Donald Trump. In an election dominated by culture war issues ranging from religious freedom to the Black Lives Matter movement, it can be hard to hear family, friends, or co-workers choose cash while disregarding the human cost.

Stephen King, the horror author extraordinaire and long-time vocal Trump critic, has some wonderful news to share with those who see the true horrors around them. It’s no longer an argument for responsible spending or human rights; there’s one clear winner in both categories, and it’s high time fiscal conservatives face the music.

Shockingly, convicted felon Donald “6 of my businesses have gone bankrupt” Trump isn’t actually all that good for the Federal budget.

Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget reports Trump added twice as much to the federal deficit as Biden. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) June 25, 2024

Most onlookers have probably figured out that a man who made his name willy-nilly slapping it over as many businesses as possible probably has more cash than sense, but a recent report from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget proves it. Campaign promises to cut spending sound pretty nifty, but for the first time in a long time, we have two former presidents campaigning against one another — and more fiscal analysis groups than ever before to sift through that delicious data.

Image via the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget

Those scrumptious numbers might seem daunting, but they prove once and for all that even when Trump talks the talk, he doesn’t actually walk the walk. During his time in office, former President Trump added $4.8 trillion in debt to the economy, not including the $3.6 trillion in COVID relief. Juxtapose that with the $4.3 trillion from President Joe Biden — not including his American Rescue Plan spending — and while it doesn’t look like much, it’s definitely a start.

Where the numbers get really appealing is with the amount Biden has knocked off of America’s debt. Since he’s been in office, Biden has reduced the deficit by $1.9 trillion, a massive sum next to Trump’s pitiful $443 billion. The difference is around $1.4 trillion, an absolutely baffling sum of money that roughly equates to around 190 Pagani Codalungas, one of the premier supercars available in 2024.

As usual, the “facts over feelings” crowd had plenty to say about the offending statistics.

Seems like something major in the world happened in early 2020 causing the government to spend cash like a Kardashian on holiday. Wonder what that was. — Paul Emerson (@notanokguy) June 25, 2024

King’s X page was overrun with Trump supporters stewing in their offended fee-fees. Commenters were quick to try and point to COVID as the reason for the higher numbers, failing to even find the report King cited.

That was due to the pandemic and trying to keep businesses afloat. — Janis Thereault (@JThereault) June 25, 2024

If the mouth breathers bothered to find any sources of their own, or even investigated the claims King made, they might be surprised to learn that the non-partisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has several articles that could support them in their Biden-bashing, but as usual, it’s less about reality and more about how things feel with Trump supporters.

Luckily for the rest of us, we can rest easy knowing that even with his $870 billion to $1.4 trillion student loan forgiveness plan, Biden is the clear winner when it comes to managing the economy.

