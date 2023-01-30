Original Wednesday Addams actress Lisa Loring has died at 64

Lisa Loring, who was the first actress to portray now iconic character Wednesday Addams, has died at the age of 64.

Loring became synonymous with the character of Wednesday Addams when she starred in the popular 1960s series The Addams Family. The role of Wednesday Addams is now portrayed to critical acclaim by Jenna Ortega in the Netflix series Wednesday. Christina Ricci also portrayed the character in the popular Addams Family movies from the 1990s.

Loring’s close friend Laure Jacobson confirmed her death on Facebook, saying she had been taken off life support following a stroke.

It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night. She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams. Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge. And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl…you were a ton of fun

After The Addams Family, Loring went on to have a lengthy career in the arts which included appearances in shows such as The Phyllis Diller Show, and As the World Turns.

She is survived by her two daughters Marianne and Vanessa.