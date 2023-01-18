Patton Oswalt has a CrossFit workout named after him and responds in expected hilarious fashion

If you’ve given up on your new year’s resolution to get fit, now is a good time to get back into it. M.O.D.O.K. star Patton Oswalt became CrossFit’s latest inspiration after it was discovered that today’s fitness routine is named after him. However, flattery isn’t the only feeling the comedian felt when he learned about the latest fitness class.

Over on Twitter, Oswalt believed that using his name for a fitness class isn’t such a good idea and feels out of place. He compared the new class to having a library named after US politician Lauren Boebert — both contrast with each other. According to the CrossFit class description, the “Patton Oswalt” consists of “three front squats and five back squat complex,” alongside other sets that need to be repeated.

I mean, I’m flattered, but naming a CrossFit workout after me is like putting Lauren Boebert’s name on a library. pic.twitter.com/4nKhDhx0lo — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 18, 2023

The new fitness routine received mockery from the comedian’s followers. They pointed out the irony of the fitness routine and came up with other concepts that Oswalt’s name could be attached.

I named my dress "Patton Oswalt" pic.twitter.com/5WQqfyH8v8 — Mario Verber (@Marioverber) January 18, 2023

I'd be much more interested in trying out a sandwich named after you — They Might Be Goblins (@theramblerouser) January 18, 2023

Best to start the day with some Oswalt burpees — Ryan B (@iryanb) January 18, 2023

Meanwhile, others suggested that this new fitness class would be the perfect “porn name” for Oswalt if he wanted to branch himself to adult entertainment. And they have a point. Who wouldn’t want to watch an adult film starring “Thruster ladder.”

[P] At least now we definitively know your porn name. — Paul and Storm (@paulandstorm) January 18, 2023

"Patton Oswalt, Thruster Ladder" sounds like a new business card or a weird reality sitcom waiting to happen. — David J. Loehr (@dloehr) January 18, 2023

I can't believe they found out what you call your weiner. In fairness, Thruster Ladder is an all time great name and needed to be shared with the world. — Inglorious (@BlindGrigori) January 18, 2023

But let’s be real, we all know what we want — to see Oswalt do this fitness class. How hard could it be since it is named after him after all?

I think what we all really want now is to see Patton Oswalt do "The Patton Oswalt"

Imagine the grace… the Majesty — Chris White (@Chris53891059) January 18, 2023

Hahaha. Sorry, that cracked me up. Probably have to do some Patton Oswalt stretches now 🙂 — Jos Vegter (@JosVegter) January 18, 2023

aaaaaaand now we need a video of you doing it. — Hugo Dias (@hugosdias_) January 18, 2023

It’s currently unknown if this CrossFit class would give you the same body results as the real Patton Oswalt but hey, if it gets people curious to take the class, why not? There is no harm in trying, especially for those wishing to live a healthier lifestyle in 2023. Maybe this fitness routine would encourage people to get back on track.