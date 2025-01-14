Paul Feig dispels ‘A Simple Favor 2’ cancellation rumors and shares update amid Blake Lively lawsuit

Director Paul Feig is clearing the air amid rumors and speculations surrounding the follow-up to his 2018 movie A Simple Favor starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

The black comedy crime film follows Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick), a widowed mom vlogger, as she unravels dark secrets after her enigmatic friend Emily Nelson (Lively) mysteriously disappears, plunging her into a web of deception and betrayal. A Simple Favor 2 was confirmed four years after the first movie’s success, and both Lively and Kendrick were announced to be returning for their roles.

In recent weeks, Lively has been the subject of countless headlines for legal disputes involving her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni. In Dec. 2024, the 37-year-old actress filed a sexual harassment complaint against Baldoni that was detailed in The New York Times, and the actor fired back, filing a $250 million lawsuit against the publication for libel and defending himself against Lively’s accusations. Baldoni’s high-profile lawyer, Bryan Freedman, warns that more lawsuits are coming, including one involving Lively.

Feig was one of the people who showed Lively support after her complaint was made public. He posted on X, writing that he has worked with the actress twice and found her to be “professional, creative, collaborative, talented, and kind.” The public also largely sided with Lively, but many have since changed their tune after reading Baldoni’s lawsuit.

Now, there are rumors that A Simple Favor 2 has been cancelled amid Lively’s ongoing controversy. Feig was quick to dismiss it, posting on X that the rumor “is total BS” and warning his followers that not everything on social media is a reliable source of truth.

Paul Feig says more details are coming soon

This is total BS. Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days. https://t.co/UDkWZzbIvp — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) January 11, 2025

In addition to confirming the movie is still being released, Feig praised the two lead actresses, writing, “Blake and Anna turn in amazing performances. I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned for more details. Simple Favor 2 is coming soon!”

Fans of the movie were delighted to know that the sequel is still being released, but one user remained skeptical of Feig’s answer, asking why it hasn’t been released when the movie finished filming in April 2024. Feig answered him by saying that post-production takes at least six months, and that includes the technical aspects such as editing and adding a musical score as well as sound mixing and special effects. “Our post schedule always had us finishing everything by mid-January,” the director said. Additionally, Feig shared that film studios decide when the best time is to release a movie.

Many praised Feig for his patience in answering the question, and one user even pointed out that some movies that finished filming in 2023 haven’t even been released, so it’s understandable that A Simple Favor 2 isn’t out yet. What we know, however, is that the sequel follows Stephanie and Emily in Capri, Italy, for the latter’s wedding. “Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square,” per the synopsis.

Meanwhile, the director’s fans are also excited to get more updates about his new project, the film adaptation of the Freida McFadden novel, The Housemaid. Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Michele Morrone, and Brandon Sklenar are confirmed to star in the movie, which is slated for a Dec. 2025 release date.

