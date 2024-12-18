A Netflix stallion who might have low-key halitosis is joining Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried in ‘The Housemaid’

Italian heartthrob Michele Morrone has joined the cast of The Housemaid, an upcoming Paul Feig-directed film co-starry Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried.

Recommended Videos

It will mark the second collaboration between Morrone — who most recently starred in Megan Fox’s sultry thriller Subservience — and Feig, with the pair having worked together for the director’s upcoming sequel, A Simple Favor 2. Sweeney, meanwhile, will play the character of Millie, a young woman who finds a fresh start as a maid for an upscale wealthy couple, Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar).

As you can probably tell from that logline, something more sinister is afoot at the couple’s house, because when hot rich people are on screen, they’re bound to act a fool. There’s no word yet on who Morrone will play (besides someone attractive), but if speculation around him and his Subservience co-star is to be believed, then Sweeney and Seyfried might be avoiding any kissing scenes. Morrone bizarrely became the subject of halitosis rumors (the internet just doesn’t let up) earlier this month, after a video of Fox repeatedly covering her nose while talking the actor surfaced online.

Michele Morrone's rep denies rumors that he’s dating Megan Fox after a video of them resurfaced amid news of her split from mgk:



“Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue. They filmed a movie together a year ago. Michele is currently in Italy filming another… pic.twitter.com/Ef2cKl96Gn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 11, 2024

Of course, since the rumor mill churns especially quickly around attractive people, it wasn’t the only source of speculation from the set of Subservience. That same supposedly bad-breathed video also stirred gossip that Morrone was dating Fox, who is currently pregnant with the child of her just-dumped boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. “Any accusations beyond a work friendship are simply untrue,” Morrone’s representative later said in response to the rumors, notably without mentioning whether his client had lost his mouthwash.

The Housemaid shares similarities with Subservience beyond the involvement of Morrone, since the latter film also follows a housekeeper — albeit in the form of an AI android with impossible sex appeal. The Housemaid is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Freida McFadden. Both Sweeney and Seyfried are on board as executive producers, adding to their already bustling list of credits in recent years.

Amanda Seyfried clarified that the viral video of her singing “Wicked’s” hit song “Popular” wasn’t her audition to play Glinda for the film. 💚💜



Read More: https://t.co/8tNI4CzRJw pic.twitter.com/8dtjIFkk1z — TheWrap (@TheWrap) December 16, 2024

Though she missed out on the role of Glinda in Wicked (but admitted that Ariana Grande was ultimately the right choice… because she has two eyes and two ears), Seyfried recently starred in Hulu’s The Dropout, and floated the idea of a Mamma Mia! threequel starring Sabrina Carpenter. Needless to say, I’d be first in line at the cinemas (that’s just that me espresso), but Sweeney has likewise been kicking goals (and quite literally kicking) while preparing for her role as champion boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic. Just don’t ask her about Euphoria, a show so plagued with setbacks that some of its stars don’t even know if season three is happening.

Feig, meanwhile, you might know for directing a little film called Bridesmaids, which alongside The Housemaid could kickstart a maid-focused credits list. If Hollywood ever greenlights The Milkmaid or The Barmaid, it knows who to call. As for Morrone, well he will continue to be attractive alongside James Franco and Bella Thorne in the upcoming Bunny-Man, as well as in Maserati: The Brothers with Anthony Hopkins and Jessica Alba. Jury’s still out on whether there will be a Subservience sequel, but here’s hoping he doesn’t eat too much garlic before filming… if it ever happens.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy