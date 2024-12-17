Sydney Sweeney leaps out of ‘The Matrix’ with a leather ensemble and lingerie that will silence the haters

Sydney Sweeney is the perfect example of if you’ve got it flaunt it, and she has been flaunting her acting talent across many genres. She’s been in rom-coms, superhero movies, horror, and two drama shows that led to two Primetime Emmy nominations. On top of being a mechanic and working on restoring her old Ford Bronco and killing it on the big and small screen, Sydney Sweeney is also a major fashion icon.

Sydney’s range is obvious only from her acting credits. Her roles in The Handmaid’s Tale, the limited series Sharp Objects, The White Lotus, and Euphoria are enough to understand her ability to switch between genres, highlighted by her many accolades and critical acclaim.

Her impact in the entertainment industry is undeniable and her popularity led to several endorsements from different high-profile fashion or beauty brands like Armani Beauty, Kérastase, Miu Miu, Laneige, and many others. Over the years, Sweeney has never shied away from flaunting a little skin and her recent appearance made our hearts beat faster than the 1969 Ford Bronco she restored.

Sydney Sweeney was absolutely fierce with a Matrix-inspired lewk

Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Sydney Sweeney has been out and about a lot recently, showing off a series of comfy outfits for nights out with fiancé Jonathon Davino or other celebrity friends like Amanda Seyfried, Sofia Vergara, and more. In just one day, Sweeney opted for high-waisted, wide-leg jeans and a white t-shirt with a cream puffer coat and a white hat before moving on to a sexier outfit. During the evening, she left comfort behind for a show-stopping leather and lace outfit.

While in New York, the actress took a page out of The Matrix‘s costume department and shushed all the haters with her seriously hot outfit. For the date night, she wore high-waisted, wide-leg leather pants with a matching leather jacket. She kept the look fully black, with a fuzzy black purse and a sexy Nana Jacqueline Audrina lace top, black boots, and dark shades.

Sweeney looked good and happy but, recently, incels body-shamed her after some viral paparazzi shots. The star looked great as she relaxed in a bathing suit but then men realized they would never get a chance with her and started slamming her and calling her “mid.”

The actress is far from mid, whether we’re talking about her appearance or her acting skills. She clapped back at the haters with the most masterful reply, sharing viral comments on her Instagram account and moving on with her day, which was exactly the day she flaunted this fire outfit. We can call it a revenge outfit, if you will.

She later posted a series of photos of her workout montage. Sweeney’s body changed recently as she’s preparing to play the former professional boxer Christy Martin in an upcoming biopic.

In the meantime, she’s busy with her many partnerships. Armani Beauty just posted a flirty video of the actress looking “holiday ready,” and also a sexy poster with her look while attending the Armani Dinner in late August at the Venice International Film Festival.

For one shoot of the Armani Beauty ad partnership, she wore a black Armani Privè ensemble that featured a sheer floral lace bodice covering everything but leaving enough to see to keep it spicy, falling down with a pleated skirt. The outfit came with an off-the-shoulder shawl, and Sydney donned sleek Hollywood waves falling down one side.

I’m not going to say that Sydney Sweeney is doing something right because she’s making the haters angry — bullying like that doesn’t deserve an explanation. But she is doing something right amid all the hate and she is a flawless display of hotness and resilience, so I’m looking forward to more sexy outfits like this one.

