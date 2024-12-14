Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
sydney sweeney euphoria swimsuit deal lawsuit
Image via HBO
Category:
Celebrities
News

Why are internet mouthbreathers suddenly referring to Sydney Sweeney as ‘mid,’ and will they be shaving their neck beards anytime soon?

Were they not hugged as children?
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
|

Published: Dec 14, 2024 03:50 pm

Sydney Sweeney — the actress who made grown men watch a teenage show, and proof that perfection does indeed walk among us — has somehow become a target of the internet’s army of unshowered opinion-havers.

Recommended Videos

The sudden surge of “constructive criticism” came after tabloids like the Daily Mail and New York Post shared photos of the Euphoria star casually lounging in light purple swimwear outside her Florida Keys mansion. Critics of X decided it was time to take her down a peg. Their brilliant analysis? “Mid.” Yes, the same neckbeards who proudly display Cheeto stains as a badge of honor have declared one of the most stunning actresses of her generation unworthy.

Insults like “meh” and “she could lose a few” were hurled in Sydney’s direction with all the venom of people who think three hours of gaming counts as cardio. Meanwhile, an actual Ph.D. (at least according to his bio) offered their cutting-edge assessment: “Pass.”

The absurdity wasn’t lost on anyone who dared to venture into the replies. Fans armed with receipts and righteous indignation came to defend Sweeney from the kind of criticism that could only come from people who use anime profile pictures and still ask their moms to make chicken tenders. One defender questioned what kind of unholy delusion compels a person to call Sydney Sweeney anything less than jaw-dropping. And we have to admit they are right; after all, the woman isn’t just lounging by any pool — she’s lounging by a $13 million mansion pool. The haters can debate whether her abs meet their rigorous standards all they want; she’s likely sipping something expensive and enjoying life in the literal lap of luxury. Not exactly “mid” behavior.

This incident isn’t just about Sydney — it’s a reminder of the impossible beauty standards women face, even those who already check every box society throws at them. If Sydney can be labeled as “fat” or “mid,” what hope is there for anyone else? The commentary reeks of the same energy that had the internet dissecting Ariana Grande’s weight or debating whether Taylor Swift’s legs were too long. One can’t help but wonder if the real issue is less about Sweeney’s body and more about the projection of insecurities from downgraded minds that can’t stand to see a woman thriving without their approval.

It’s easier to criticize from behind a keyboard than, say, shave your neckbeard or vacuum the crumbs out of your gaming chair. At the end of the day, Sydney isn’t losing sleep over these comments. She’s booked, busy, and a perennial red-carpet darling.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej Jovanovski
Andrej is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. Armed with a philosophy degree, he spent seven years as a freelance writer. Andrej brings readers closer to celebrities, politics, and true crime. He enjoys spending time with his family, playing League of Legends, and completing crossword puzzles while he's not on the clock. Fun Fact: After spending four years studying philosophy, Andrej chose to stop thinking and start acting.