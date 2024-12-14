Why are internet mouthbreathers suddenly referring to Sydney Sweeney as ‘mid,’ and will they be shaving their neck beards anytime soon?

Sydney Sweeney — the actress who made grown men watch a teenage show, and proof that perfection does indeed walk among us — has somehow become a target of the internet’s army of unshowered opinion-havers.

The sudden surge of “constructive criticism” came after tabloids like the Daily Mail and New York Post shared photos of the Euphoria star casually lounging in light purple swimwear outside her Florida Keys mansion. Critics of X decided it was time to take her down a peg. Their brilliant analysis? “Mid.” Yes, the same neckbeards who proudly display Cheeto stains as a badge of honor have declared one of the most stunning actresses of her generation unworthy.

Sydney Sweeney shows off bikini body lounging outside $13 million Florida Keys mansion https://t.co/HXZrthodrX pic.twitter.com/aaAV2KknIS — New York Post (@nypost) December 12, 2024

Insults like “meh” and “she could lose a few” were hurled in Sydney’s direction with all the venom of people who think three hours of gaming counts as cardio. Meanwhile, an actual Ph.D. (at least according to his bio) offered their cutting-edge assessment: “Pass.”

Mid — umlaut (@umlaut) December 13, 2024

Meh… — Jonathan Bowen (@BostonByBirth) December 12, 2024

Pass… — Maxwell Paddock PhD expert (@MaxwellPaddock1) December 12, 2024

Nothing attractive about her — Wealth Turtle 💰 🐢 (@wealth_turtle) December 12, 2024

The absurdity wasn’t lost on anyone who dared to venture into the replies. Fans armed with receipts and righteous indignation came to defend Sweeney from the kind of criticism that could only come from people who use anime profile pictures and still ask their moms to make chicken tenders. One defender questioned what kind of unholy delusion compels a person to call Sydney Sweeney anything less than jaw-dropping. And we have to admit they are right; after all, the woman isn’t just lounging by any pool — she’s lounging by a $13 million mansion pool. The haters can debate whether her abs meet their rigorous standards all they want; she’s likely sipping something expensive and enjoying life in the literal lap of luxury. Not exactly “mid” behavior.

been trying to figure out all morning what has men so disgusted with these photos of sydney sweeney and the only thing i can come up with is that men are just not attracted to women https://t.co/DvnTHr9NLn — deanna mcdonald (@deannagmcdonald) December 13, 2024

"Bro, Sydney Sweeney is super mid. Did you see those pictures? So mid." pic.twitter.com/bNgi6ZuE4L — Jonathan Long (@long) December 13, 2024

“Wow, Sydney Sweeney really let herself go.” pic.twitter.com/MXZqDOmHqf — Hooch (@CompanyHooch) December 14, 2024

This incident isn’t just about Sydney — it’s a reminder of the impossible beauty standards women face, even those who already check every box society throws at them. If Sydney can be labeled as “fat” or “mid,” what hope is there for anyone else? The commentary reeks of the same energy that had the internet dissecting Ariana Grande’s weight or debating whether Taylor Swift’s legs were too long. One can’t help but wonder if the real issue is less about Sweeney’s body and more about the projection of insecurities from downgraded minds that can’t stand to see a woman thriving without their approval.

It’s easier to criticize from behind a keyboard than, say, shave your neckbeard or vacuum the crumbs out of your gaming chair. At the end of the day, Sydney isn’t losing sleep over these comments. She’s booked, busy, and a perennial red-carpet darling.

