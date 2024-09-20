‘The most stunningly beautiful woman since Marilyn Monroe’: Sydney Sweeney takes a break from streaming domination to kick 27 off with a wild night out

Sydney Sweeney‘s 2024 thriller Immaculate may be high up in the streaming charts, but even the most famous stars need to celebrate their birthdays!

The actress shared on Instagram that she and Jonathan Davino, her fiancé, had fun at Universal Studios Hollywood. Fans think Sweeney was celebrating with her friends and partner since her 27th birthday was on Sept. 12th, 2024. She wrote in the caption, “came for @horrornights stayed for the minions.”

As many have pointed out, she doesn’t often post photos of Davino, but she must have felt fine including him in a carousel post that included several of their friends as well.

While the days of being shocked that celebrities do regular things are over (remember the “stars, they’re just like us” column in gossip mags?), I love seeing a star like Sweeney enjoying time with friends. I’m also jealous of anyone who can go to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, because you never know which celebs you might see!

But, of course, for all her relatable moments, Sweeney is still a huge star who has built up a huge fanbase thanks to her talent and compelling choice of movies. According to Flix Patrol, Immaculate is number 9 on Prime, with The Idea Of You, Culpa Mia, and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare claiming some of the spots above it. As much as I loved the Anne Hathaway movie and (the clever and sad book it’s based on), I’d argue that Immaculate deserves to be even higher up than it is. The Neon thriller is Sweeney at her best, and allows her to really show off her acting chops.

Sweeney also starred in two high-profile movies this past year: the sweet rom-com Anyone But You, and the disappointing Madame Web. But while everyone was pleasantly surprised by her romantic film co-starring Glen Powell, no one could say the same thing about the Marvel project.

Fans love seeing Sweeney when she’s out on the town, whether she’s all dressed up for a fancy Hollywood event or sharing more candid snaps like her Universal Studios Hollywood post. On Sept. 9th, 2024, she posted a photo and video of her appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival and her comments section was filled with people praising her. Lauren Sanchez wrote “ok queen” and a fan called Sweeney “the most stunningly beautiful woman since Marilyn Monroe.” Others wished her a happy birthday.

The comparison to Monroe is an interesting one, since Marilyn was also a blonde star who was beloved for her good looks and sex appeal, but many would agree she was misunderstood. While the world unfortunately talked about Marilyn’s platinum hair and curvy body more than anything else, she was a hugely talented actress who deserved so much more. Sweeney has also been oversexualized and body shamed, like (unfortunately) too many other stars to count.

The Euphoria star should be proud of everything she’s accomplished at the young age of 27, and she not only has an enviable career but also has the solid relationship that many search for. But while people loved seeing her and Davino having a good time at Universal Studios, we don’t know much about their love story. In a 2023 interview with Glamour UK, she called their time together “a steady relationship” and said that if you look Davino up and learn he works in the restaurant industry, that’s not actually true. She explained, “What I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up, and then tear them down.” That couldn’t be more true, but hopefully that will change at some point. And until then, everyone will be busy praising Sweeney’s stylish photos, following her career, and checking out all her latest Instagram posts.

