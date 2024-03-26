Where can I watch Anne Hathaway’s ‘The Idea of You?’

If you’re in need of a rom-com that allows you to live out your long-forgotten teen fantasy of falling in love with a superstar, The Idea of You is the movie for you. And if you’re a former One Direction fan, it’s a must-watch.

Adapting Robinne Lee’s book of the same name, this film sees Anne Hathaway as a 39-year-old divorcee, Solène Marchand, who has her life changed when she takes her teen daughter to a concert. There, she meets Hayes Campbell (played by Nicholas Galitzine), the lead singer of a world-famous boy band, and the rest, as they say, is history. Admittedly inspired by Harry Styles, the film’s premise is pretty much what you would expect from a Wattpad fanfiction, although it may be unfair to compare it to the After series. While both stories have gained tremendous popularity and have Styles-inspired love interests, they couldn’t be more different.

Focused on Solène’s experiences and struggles as a nearly middle-aged woman, The Idea of You is just as much about self-discovery and female sexuality as it is about a whirlwind romance. Of course, a simpler love story could’ve been just as enjoyable if done right, though. I mean, who doesn’t like watching someone get swept off their feet? It’s a pleasure that most folks need in life from time to time. If you’re one of those people and want to dive into The Idea of You, here’s how you can do so.

Where to watch The Idea of You

The Idea of You will be available to stream on Prime Video on May 2, 2024. This will be the only platform to host the film, so if you don’t have a subscription already, you best start thinking about getting one. Alternatively, you can get a Prime Video free trial before committing to a subscription, and watch the film before the trial period ends.

Provided that you already have access to this platform, why not also check out some of the best shows that Prime Video has to offer? Among so many great picks, surely one of two will spark your interest. If you’re more into movies than TV series, though, don’t worry; there are plenty of rom-coms out there to keep you entertained after watching The Idea of You. And who knows? Perhaps one of them will be able to fill the void that Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine will leave in your heart when the credits roll.