The 10 best TV shows to binge on Prime Video

There’s something deeply satisfying about settling into a cozy corner of the house, remote in hand, and diving into a TV show you love after a long, hard day. The sheer joy of not having to wait eagerly for a week to catch a 30-minute series episode is unparalleled. Most of us have found ourselves getting lost for hours in the twisting lanes of historical dramas, the quick-witted dialogues of comedies, and the nail-biting suspense of thrillers—all courtesy of Prime Video.

And let’s be honest, there’s an unmatched pleasure in knowing you have many seasons ahead of you. It’s like reading a novel that you can’t put down, except instead of pages, it’s episodes that pull you into the early morning hours. And, with Prime’s ever-expanding catalog, there’s always something new to discover. One moment, you’re exploring the bright streets of 1950s New York with Mrs. Maisel, and the next, you’re immersed in The Boys’ grim superhero world. So, if you’re in the mood for a Prime binge, these are the best shows to meet your every need.

Jack Ryan (2018 – 2023)

With its adaptation of Tom Clancy’s legendary hero, Jack Ryan resurrects one of the most recognizable figures in the espionage genre for today’s television viewers. The program, which features John Krasinski in the title role of a CIA analyst, manages to find a happy medium between complex international conspiracies and in-depth character exploration. In contrast to many other action shows, Jack Ryan doesn’t rely solely on high-speed chases and stereotypical villains. Instead, it explores the moral dilemmas spies face and the personal sacrifices they must pay to operate in the shadows of international affairs.

Krasinski’s performance is spot-on, capturing the inner turmoil of a soldier torn between loyalty to his country and the moral ambiguities of covert operations. The series also deserves praise for its depiction of its villains, who have complex backstories and motivations that make it difficult to distinguish them from friends. This isn’t a black-and-white tale of good versus evil, but rather a nuanced examination of the shifting allegiances and grave consequences that characterize life on the global stage.

Schitt’s Creek (2015-2020)

Unlike most television shows, Schitt’s Creek sneaks up on us unannounced and steals our hearts with its special combination of humor, warmth, and realism. At first appearance, the story’s premise may seem simple: the Rose family, a once-wealthy family, loses everything and is forced to live in a motel in a little town they acquired as a joke. But behind this structure comes a story that is as rich as enjoyable.

The show’s genius is not limited to its eccentric characters. However, they are a significant highlight—from the ever-dramatic Moira with her indefinable accent and a dizzying variety of wigs to David’s pansexual journey and distinctive wardrobe choices. The development of these characters is what makes the story so interesting. The Rose family discovers realities about themselves, relationships, love, and what truly matters as they battle their unexpected financial reality.

Good Omens (2019 – present)

Enjoyable and humorous, Good Omens teeters on the edge of doomsday. Inspired by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s shared brilliance, this TV show spins a grand and personal story. The story revolves around the unexpected friendship between an angel named Aziraphale and a demon named Crowley, who have spent millennia on Earth and become very fond of its quirks. Compared to Michael Sheen’s lovably finicky Aziraphale, David Tennant’s Crowley epitomizes cool.

The boundaries between good and evil are tested by their friendship, which can be funny and touching. The show’s lightheartedness frequently undercuts the seriousness of the underlying story, which is riddled with prophecies, antichrists, and the Four Horsemen preparing for the End Times. The storytelling in Good Omens is what stands out the most. The sarcastic God narrator (the great Frances McDormand) adds a layer of humor to the tale as it wanders over time and space, bringing together witches, witch hunters, and hellhounds.

The Expanse (2015-2022)

The Expanse is a work of art in science fiction television, expertly marrying political intrigue with a comprehensive investigation of humanity’s probable destiny in our solar system. Viewers are placed into a carefully depicted future in which Earth, Mars, and the Belt are the principal geopolitical entities, each with its own culture, desires, and tensions. The Expanse consistently adheres to scientific reality, from depicting zero-gravity conditions to the physiological implications of life outside Earth’s atmosphere.

Characters like James Holden (an Earther) and Naomi Nagata (a Belter) help viewers make sense of the show’s massive political and psychological difficulties. The Rocinante, their ship, represents harmony in a chaotic universe. The show’s portrayal of politics, particularly the volatile relationships between Earth, Mars, and the exploited Belters, is reminiscent of the best geopolitical thrillers.

The Boys (2019 – present)

The release of The Boys in 2019 was a massive surprise for fans of the superhero genre, as it provided an unflinching look at what may happen if heroes become tainted by their exposure to fame and power. The show explores the darker side of heroism in a world where superheroes are commercialized properties of the Vought Corporation, providing a counter-narrative to the usual idealized depictions. The titular “Boys,” a motley crew of vigilantes commanded by the gruff Billy Butcher, are hell-bent on uncovering the truth about the world’s most beloved heroes, notably “The Seven.”

The melding of power, fame, and business interests is examined brutally in this series, making it stand out. Instead of being perfect role models, the superheroes in these stories have terrible flaws that show the dark side of unbridled fame and authority. This perverted conception of heroism is exemplified by characters like Homelander, who exudes an unsettling mix of All-American charisma and sociopathy. The show’s willingness to tackle modern topics like corporate greed, public sentiment manipulation, and the moral complexities of using “heroic” deeds for political benefit is just as captivating.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017 – 2023)

The Amazon Prime original series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a refreshingly upbeat celebration of 1950s New York, stand-up comedy, and one woman’s quest to rediscover who she is in the face of cultural norms. Rachel Brosnahan’s Miriam “Midge” Maisel is the show’s driving force, and her charisma is contagious. Midge’s life takes a turn she never saw coming when her seemingly perfect marriage falls apart, and she finds herself performing stand-up comedy in smoky, male-dominated comedy clubs.

The series is more than just the story of a struggling comic’s rise to fame; it also accurately represents its period set against universal themes like female empowerment and career advancement. The eccentric cast of characters surrounding Midge, from her conventional but lovable parents to her wonderfully rude manager, Susie, enriches the story immensely. What truly sets the show apart is its impeccable attention to detail. Creator Amy Sherman-Palladino infuses The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with rapid-fire dialogue, lush period costumes, and set designs that transport viewers straight into the heart of mid-century Manhattan.

The Tick (2016 – 2019)

The superhero comedy The Tick is so ludicrous that it’s hilarious. While the world of superhero stories is generally quite serious and dark, the many TV adaptations of this comic book series have always provided a lighthearted contrast. The Tick, a hero in a blue tick costume who is amnesic, nearly invulnerable, and eternally happy, is the driving force behind this bizarre universe. Despite his seeming ignorance, the character is lovable thanks to his monologues, full of convoluted wisdom and odd humor.

With his reluctant sidekick, Arthur, an accountant dressed in a moth-inspired flight suit, the duo embarks on adventures to battle weird enemies, each more outlandish than the previous. The underlying genius of The Tick is found in its comic satire on superhero stereotypes and the study of the nature of heroism itself. The show thrives on juxtaposing the every day with the bizarre. Characters may be engaged in profound debates about destiny one moment and dealing with the complications of apartment leases the next.

Sneaky Pete (2015 – 2019)

There’s a lot of intrigue in Sneaky Pete, thanks to the mixture of lies, family drama, and moral ambiguity. The series, created by David Shore and Bryan Cranston and starring Giovanni Ribisi in the title role, takes viewers on a twisting journey through the lives of Marius Josipovic, a con artist who, following his release from prison, assumes the identity of his cellmate, Pete Murphy. Marius’s ploy gets him into the Murphy family’s good graces at their farm, where they have no idea he’s being dishonest.

It’s not just the cat-and-mouse identity theft plot that makes Sneaky Pete so endearing; the complex network of lies, debts, and loyalties also connects Marius’s criminal world to the innocent Murphy family. As the layers of deception mount up, viewers are left hanging, wondering when or if Marius’s secret will be revealed. Beyond the heists and frauds, the program is fundamentally about family — the one we are born into, and the one we select. With their vault of skeletons, the Murphys give a dramatic background to Marius’s struggles with his painful history and decisions.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022)

The Summer I Turned Pretty delves into the complexity of love, friendship, and self-discovery. The plot chronicles the life of Belly Conklin, a young girl who spends her summers at a beach house with her mother and her mother’s best friend, Susannah, and her two kids, Conrad and Jeremiah, based on Jenny Han’s novel. The show, as the title suggests, centers around Belly’s journey from an awkward adolescent to a confident young woman over the course of one memorable summer.

With its sunny skies, beach bonfires, and naked late-night swims, the show brilliantly portrays the spirit of summer. However, a story of loss and redemption unfolds beneath the picturesque backdrop. Belly is entangled in a love triangle, with the gloomy and intriguing Conrad on one side, and the sweet and reliable Jeremiah on the other. Her sentiments for both boys change during the show, keeping fans guessing who she’ll select.

Homecoming (2018 -2020)

With its unique perspective on memory, identity, and corporate control, Homecoming is a compelling blend of psychological thriller and character-driven storytelling. Premiering in 2018, this Prime series crafts a narrative that feels intimate and unsettling. Julia Roberts plays Heidi Bergman, a caseworker at the enigmatic Homecoming Transitional Support Center, which ostensibly helps soldiers transition back to civilian life.

However, it becomes evident that the facility’s motives are far more insidious than they appear. The story alternates between two timelines: one in which Heidi works at the center, and another in which she battles with partial recollections of her past. The brilliance of Homecoming is found in its pacing and atmospheric tension. Instead of depending on overt action, it takes a slow-burn strategy, allowing the mystery to unfold in minute detail. Sam Esmail, renowned for his work on Mr. Robot, brings a distinct visual approach to the show.